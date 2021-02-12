FP Studio

Basic One

The Time Up OLED KIDZ Digital: Taking up the shape of modern smart bands, this digital watch features an OLED display. How cool is that! Its bands are a singular feature and cover the entirety of the watch mechanism and come in bright, vibrant colors which will definitely attract your kids' eyes. The strap is made from silicone so it’s safe and durable. The dial color can be changed to a wide variety of colors on demand.

Multi functioning

A multi-display digital watch, the TCT Sports watch not only tells time and date but also the day of the week and includes other functions like stopwatch and alarm. It has 7 lights display that helps see in the dark and is shaped round like a classic watch. The watch is made from plastic while the band is made out of silicon so it's safe for kids while also being durable and lasts long. There is a 1-year warranty on this watch

Spidey watch

The Generic Digital 24 Images Spiderman Projector Watch both looks cool and works cool. This watch features spiderman not just outside but inside. It is a digital watch displays time and also has date and alarm functionality but what’s cool about it is its hidden projector that displays up to 24 different Spiderman images when thrown on a wall in a dim environment. It weighs just 100gms so is super lightweight. It is made of plastic and silicone to protect your kids' wrist while also being durable.

Adult Look

The Pro Looks SWADESI STUFF Digital Boy's Watch makes your kid feel like they are in the big leagues. Sports a fantastic edged design and comes in nice camo color. The watch is almost entirely covered with a display. It displays time, date, day, week number. It also has an alarm, counter and stopwatch. The whole watch is covered in a hardshell-like structure made from silicone which keeps it protected. It is waterproof and comes with a 1-year warranty. Packed with features.