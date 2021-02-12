Friday, February 12, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Amazon

Excellent digital watches for your kids


FP StudioFeb 12, 2021 22:26:53 IST

Basic One

The Time Up OLED KIDZ Digital: Taking up the shape of modern smart bands, this digital watch features an OLED display. How cool is that! Its bands are a singular feature and cover the entirety of the watch mechanism and come in bright, vibrant colors which will definitely attract your kids' eyes. The strap is made from silicone so it’s safe and durable. The dial color can be changed to a wide variety of colors on demand.

Multi functioning

A multi-display digital watch, the TCT Sports watch not only tells time and date but also the day of the week and includes other functions like stopwatch and alarm. It has 7 lights display that helps see in the dark and is shaped round like a classic watch. The watch is made from plastic while the band is made out of silicon so it's safe for kids while also being durable and lasts long. There is a 1-year warranty on this watch

Spidey watch

The Generic Digital 24 Images Spiderman Projector Watch both looks cool and works cool. This watch features spiderman not just outside but inside. It is a digital watch displays time and also has date and alarm functionality but what’s cool about it is its hidden projector that displays up to 24 different Spiderman images when thrown on a wall in a dim environment. It weighs just 100gms so is super lightweight. It is made of plastic and silicone to protect your kids' wrist while also being durable.

Adult Look

The Pro Looks SWADESI STUFF Digital Boy's Watch makes your kid feel like they are in the big leagues. Sports a fantastic edged design and comes in nice camo color. The watch is almost entirely covered with a display. It displays time, date, day, week number. It also has an alarm, counter and stopwatch. The whole watch is covered in a hardshell-like structure made from silicone which keeps it protected. It is waterproof and comes with a 1-year warranty. Packed with features.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Best 1.5 ton split ACs

Feb 04, 2021
Best 1.5 ton split ACs
Best car power inverters

Best car power inverters

Feb 04, 2021
Best gasoline powered chainsaws

Best gasoline powered chainsaws

Feb 06, 2021
AAA rechargeable batteries that last really long

AAA rechargeable batteries that last really long

Feb 12, 2021
Electronic drum sets to save space at home

Electronic drum sets to save space at home

Feb 12, 2021
Battery chargers to ensure your devices always have power

Battery chargers to ensure your devices always have power

Feb 12, 2021

science

New timeline for water-forged terrain on Mars proposed, days before Perseverance rover landing

Mars Terrain

New timeline for water-forged terrain on Mars proposed, days before Perseverance rover landing

Feb 12, 2021
Uttarakhand glacier burst highlights pressure on Asia's waterways, unsustainable power infra: Experts

Himalayan Glaciers

Uttarakhand glacier burst highlights pressure on Asia's waterways, unsustainable power infra: Experts

Feb 11, 2021
Pioneering Mars missions that paved the way for Perseverance, Hope, Tianwen-1's arrival this month

Mars Missions

Pioneering Mars missions that paved the way for Perseverance, Hope, Tianwen-1's arrival this month

Feb 11, 2021
‘Benefits outweigh risks’: WHO expert panel recommends wide use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

COVID-19 vaccines

‘Benefits outweigh risks’: WHO expert panel recommends wide use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Feb 11, 2021