FP Studio

Wireless Mouse

Take a break from overly-clunky or uncomfortably tiny mice. Microware Wireless Mouse ergonomically-designed thumb rests and grips fit the contour of your palm for maximum comfort. This mouse is full of vitality, innovation, and has many health benefits. By changing the way you use your wrist and arms, you will effectively reduce pain and discomfort. Add rubber oil coating to prevent sweaty fingers from sliding. From the office to gaming, using the optical vertical mouse is comfortable and healthy. Batteries no longer need to be replaced frequently. Recharge Quick-connect design allows you to switch from wireless to a data-over-cable connection so you never run out of power.

Gaming Mouse

It’s hard to believe something as simple as switching to an ergonomic mouse can make you more productive and energetic, but it’s like any time you make changes for better health. With Lenovo Ideapad M100 RGB Gaming Mouse outperform your rivals with a high-precision sensor that adjusts from 800–3200 DPI on-the-fly, putting an end to latency with a 1000 Hz polling rate. It has micro-switches for left, right buttons with a 10 million clicks lifecycle. It is made lightweight for around 90g for long time use. Gaming made interesting with 2-zone 7-color cycling LED backlights with breathing effects and customize the function of your mouse to suit each mission.

Ergonomic Wireless Mobile Optical Mouse

The ergonomically sculpted design of this mouse feels natural in either hand and offers a more comfortable experience than a touch-pad. Intuitive button placement, a tactile scroll wheel and comfort-grip side zones combine to give effortless use and reduce fatigue that’s usually associated with prolonged mouse use. The ultra-low friction underside effortlessly glides over almost any surface to keep you in control of every click and scroll. Tecknet pro wireless mouse m003 has improved tracking accuracy and control of cursor movement designed to include the Tru-Wave motion sensor. Energy efficiency features such as an on/off switch and smart sleep mode help reduce power consumption enabling you to keep going for longer. In fact, you can use this mouse for up to 24 months on just two AA batteries. There's a handy indicator light to let you know when it’s almost time to change the battery.

Vertical Wireless Ergonomic Mouse

This Ergonomic mouse has a Wireless Vertical Mouse turn with a futuristic design that encourages healthy neutral "handshake" wrist and arm positions for smoother movement and less overall strain. It provides better support and accommodates your hand in a natural position, relieves pressure in the wrist joint, and reduces the risk of cramping. It comes with a built-in rechargeable battery, easily recharged through the included USB cable, no need to change the battery hence very convenient. Most importantly it has three different sensitivity 800/1200/1600 DPI, adjustable via the DPI button. ASOI 2020 Upgraded Vertical Wireless Ergonomic Mouse can be used for regular office work, graphic design, photo-editing, gaming, etc.