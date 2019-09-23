FP Studio

With deep internet penetration in the country, and smartphones reaching out to every stratum of society, the smartphone battle in the entry-level segment has always been an interesting space to watch. In this article, we will see the complete specifications of some of these combatants.

Nokia 2.2

The Nokia 2.2 succeeds last year's Nokia 2.1 with a number of incremental improvements. The phone features a 5.71-inch IPS LCD HD display with smaller bezels and a resolution of 720x1520 pixels. Similar to the Nokia 3.2 and the Nokia 4.2, the phone features a water drop-styled notch on top which makes room for a selfie camera.

It comes in two variants — a base 2 GB RAM + 16 GB storage and a 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant. Both the variants are expandable up to 256 GB using external storage i.e. SD Card. This phone is powered by a Quad-core Helio A22 Processor. It is good to be used for regular daily usage, but heavy applications might prove to be more than what this phone can handle.

The device sports a 5 MP front camera and a 13 MP rear camera. Both the cameras let you take decent pictures and are pretty good considering the price of the phone.

The Nokia 2.2 runs on Android version 9.0 Pie and features a 3,000 mAh battery that lasts more than a day when fully charged. Overall, it is a decent phone for the entry-level segment.

Redmi 7

The Xiaomi Redmi 7 runs on Android version 9.0 and comes with an entry-level price tag that has many good features in terms of display, camera and processor.

The phone gives a good visual experience with the help of a 6.26-inch IPS LCD display having an HD+ screen resolution. It comes in a 19:9 aspect ratio over the bezel-less screen, which makes it look more stylish. It also gets Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection against fall damage and scratches.

The device packs in an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 chipset. You can select between 2 GB and 3 GB RAM according to the applications that you want to use. Heavy applications and games would require more RAM so you can opt for the 3 GB variant.

In terms of internal storage, you can select between 16 GB, 32 GB and 64 GB variants, which are all expandable up to 256 GB via an SD Card.

As far as the camera is concerned, it has a dual camera that consists of a 12 MP lens paired with a 2 MP sensor at the rear that can together click amazing pictures. At the front, it has an 8 MP camera with a screen flash.

Redmi 7 provides great battery backup with its 4,000 mAh battery, which really helps make its case.

Realme C2

Another great entry-level phone is the amazing Realme C2. At this price, Realme C2 delivers great performance in terms of processor, camera and battery backup.

The Realme C2 dons a glorifying dual camera that has 13 MP and 2 MP sensors that are amazing considering the price range. The front camera has a 5 MP resolution through which decent selfies can be taken.

Being a budget smartphone, this phone comes with a 6.1-inch full HD+ notched screen with an IPS LCD display that is powered by a MediaTek MT6762 Helio P22 octa-core processor. The Realme C2 comes in 2 storage variants; one being 2 GB RAM with 16 GB internal storage and the other being 3 GB RAM with 32 GB internal storage. Both variants are expandable up to 256 GB using an SD Card.

It has a massive 4,000 mAh battery that keeps it running throughout the day once you fully charge it. Now you don’t need to worry about charging your phone again and again during the same day or of keeping it plugged in to a power bank all the time.

Thus, Realme C2 is an allrounder phone that comes in a pocket-friendly price and is packed with a host of good features.

Samsung Galaxy M10

Samsung is one of the leading brands when it comes to the smartphone Industry. They have launched numerous models that fall into every price segment. This way, they are able to reach all kinds of customers, be it people looking for a phone at a low price or people who don’t mind paying a huge price for flagship phones.

Samsung Galaxy M10 is one such smartphone and it runs Android 9.0 Pie.

The Smartphone is powered by a 1.8 GHz Octa-core Exynos 7870 Processor. There are two storage variants; one with 2 GB RAM and 16 GB internal storage and the other with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage. The phone runs smoothly even at the most memory-intensive applications and shows no sign of lag. It can be expanded to 512 GB via a microSD card.

The smartphone comes with a large 4,000 mAh battery to support its 6.22-inch screen with IPS LCD display having a resolution of 720 x 1520 at 269 PPI. The phone battery ensures that the phone keeps manages to last you a day without charging.

Samsung Galaxy M10 16 GB boasts of dual primary cameras featuring 13 + 5 MP sensors. The front camera is a 5 MP unit.