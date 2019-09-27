FP Studio

Nokia 2.2

The Nokia 2.2 succeeds last year's Nokia 2.1 with several incremental improvements. The phone features a 5.71-inch IPS LCD HD display with smaller bezels and a resolution of 720 x 1,520 pixels. Similar to the Nokia 3.2 and the Nokia 4.2, the phone features a water drop-styled notch on top which makes room for a selfie camera.

It comes in two variants — a base 2 GB RAM + 16 GB storage and a 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant. Both the variants are expandable up to 256 GB using external storage i.e. SD Card. This phone is powered by a Quad-core Helio A22 Processor. It is good to be used for regular daily usage, but heavy applications might prove to be more than what this phone can handle.

The device sports a 5 Megapixel front camera and a 13 Megapixel rear camera. Both the cameras let you take decent pictures and are pretty good considering the price of the phone.

The Nokia 2.2 runs on Android version 9.0 Pie and features a 3,000 mAh battery that lasts more than a day when fully charged. Overall, it is a decent phone for the entry-level segment.

Redmi 7

The Xiaomi Redmi 7 runs on Android version 9.0 and comes with the entry-level price tag that has many good features in terms of display, camera and Processor.

The phone gives a good visual experience with the help of a 6.26-inch IPS LCD having an HD+ screen resolution. It comes with a 19:9 aspect ratio over the bezel-less screen that makes it look more stylish. It also gets a Corning Gorilla Glass v5 for protection against fall damage and scratches.

The device has been packed with an octa-core processor and is seated upon Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 chipset. You can select between 2GB and 3GB RAM according to the applications that you want to use. Heavy applications and games would require more RAM so you can opt for the 3GB variant.

In terms of internal storage, you can select between 16GB, 32GB and 64GB variants which are all expandable up to 256 GB via an SD Card.

As far as the camera is concerned, it has a dual camera that consists of a 12MP lens paired with a 2MP sensor at the rear that can together click amazing pictures. At the front, it has an 8MP camera with a screen flash.

Redmi 7 provides a great battery backup with its 4,000 mAh battery which makes it a complete phone with a long-lasting battery.

LG W30

The LGW30 Qualifies as a great entry-level smartphone due to the multiple features offered by this little economic dynamite. The LGW30 is equipped with a triple rear camera with 12 MP low light camera and a 13 megapixel wide-angle so you can shoot portraits, landscapes and much more and obtain crisp quality. It offers a high-resolution of 1500X720 pixels and 86% screen to body ratio for an immersive visual display. It has a massive 4000 MAH battery which goes on for a long time without having to worry about charging it frequently. This phone comes in three different colour variants- platinum Gray, aurora green and thunder blue. It has a 32GB storage and 3GB RAM for all your memories to be stored in one place.

Samsung Galaxy M10

Samsung is one of the most leading brands when it comes to Smartphones Industry. They have launched numerous models that fall into every price segment. This way, they can reach all kinds of customers, be it people looking for a phone at a low price or people who don’t mind paying a huge price for flagship phones.

Samsung Galaxy M10 is one such Smartphone by the Smartphone giants that runs on Android v9.0 Pie.

The Smartphone is powered by 1.8 GHz Octa-core Exynos 7870 Processor. There are two storage variants; one with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage and the other with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal Storage. The phone runs smoothly even at the most memory-intensive applications and shows no sign of lag. It can be expanded to 512 GB via a microSD card.

The smartphone comes with a large 4,000 mAh battery to support its 6.22-inch screen with IPS LCD having a resolution of 720 x 1520 at 269 PPI. The phone battery ensures that the phone keeps manages to last you a day without charging.

Samsung Galaxy M10 16GB boasts of the dual primary camera of 13 + 5 megapixel at the rear, which is the best rear camera among the others mentioned in this article and 5 megapixels front camera that lets you click mesmerizing selfies.