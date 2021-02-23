Tuesday, February 23, 2021Back to
Entertain and delight with these top DTH set top boxes


Feb 23, 2021

Entertainment for everyone

This set-top-box comes with a 1-month subscription to the Free To Air pack. This pack has more than 100 channels, a lot of them in the Hindi language. From news to home cooking, you can watch some of your favorite shows in amazing clarity. The set-top-box is designed keeping in mind the modern home, so placed anywhere the device compliments your living space. The standard installation is free and covers cabling up to 10 meters, with over 700 channels to choose from, this set-top-box will change the way you watch television.

Experience HD like never before

Offering a premium DTH service that aims to revolutionize Indian home entertainment by empowering viewers with a choice of English, Hindi, and HD channels, this set-top-box is an attractive addition to your living room. Standard installation is free and will also get you a 1-month subscription to the Basic Hindi HD pack. With 74 channels, this pack has something for everyone, entertain the kids, watch sports or your favorite Hindi dramas. With unmatched customer service, fair and safe recharge options this set-top-box is one of our favorites.

Bring the theatre home

This HD set-top-box offers channels in full 1080p clarity. HD equipment has over 2 million pixels per frame as opposed to 400,000 pixels found in a standard definition image. HD's greater clarity means the picture on the screen can be less blurred and less fuzzy, it brings other benefits such as smoother motion with richer and more natural colors. If you have an HD television then getting a set-top-box that offers channels in genuine HD clarity is a no-brainer. Do your eyes a favor and open them to rich and vibrant colors with this set-top-box.

HD channels at your fingertips

This HD set-top-box offers a wide range of packages along with Add-on packs that include family entertainment, sports entertainment, English entertainment, regional entertainment, Hindi movies, kids, news, lifestyle and music, devotional, and many more. Why pay for channels you do not watch, with this set-top-box you choose the entertainment packs that you want and pay for those channels only. The digital box also ships with a remote control that is well built and feels premium. We found the remote to be responsive and it worked from all angles, perfect for the couch potatoes out there!

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


