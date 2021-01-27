Wednesday, January 27, 2021Back to
Enjoy quality audio with these headphones with a mic


Jan 27, 2021

Get the bass thumping

These are probably the best-wired earphones we've tested in a long time. These in-ears are ergonomically designed, so you get the best possible fit and don't have to deal with them falling out of your ears all the time. Stylish and functional, they have some subtle metallic design elements while the tangle-free flat cord is excellent when you're in a hurry. The microphone has a good recording quality and is ideal for phone calls and dictation. Suitable for many different types of audio content, get these if you're an EDM lover who loves that extra boom in the bass range.

High-quality audio

Created for quality listening, these wired earbuds have an optimized speaker for professionals and amateurs alike to enjoy. Equipped with new-generation pads, you can enjoy hours of listening more comfortably. The perfect balance of mids and trebles means these speakers will give you high quality at a very competitive price point. The cord is made of soft and flexible TPE material to make it more wear and corrosion-resistant. Now you don't have to worry about tangled wires at the base of your bag anymore. If you love listening to music on various devices, this 3.5mm jack compatible set is worth the money.

In-ear wired headset

These headphones are comfortable, easy to use and available at a very affordable price. Besides, we love that they deliver an impressively well-balanced, neutral sound profile that can reproduce your favourite music with excellent fidelity. Made in a striking contrast red and black colour, you can easily pick them out of a messy bag or drawer. Ideal for more casual, daily use they come will 10mm dynamic drivers, in-line remote control with mic, music and call control. Easily compatibility with 3.5mm audio port devices, if you're shopping for audiophile headphones on a budget, consider this set today.

Best suited for daily life

Beautifully designed, these stunning earphones deliver excellent sound accuracy every sound professional needs. They add some subtle depth in the lows to complement modern mixes and are great for exceptionally accurate mids and highs coupled with rich, full bass response. The built-in microphone with controller lets you answer or hang up calls; pause or skip tracks and get clear audio for conference calls. The long 3.9-foot cable is great for threading through clothing or bag and perfect for daily use.

