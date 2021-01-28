FP Studio

Up to 15 hours of audio excellence

These come equipped with Bluetooth for easy and instant wireless connectivity to your phone or music system. Its stylish matte design with inbuilt control features are equipped with adjustable and comfortable earcups. With a playback time of up to 15 hours and 40mm dynamic drivers, you are in for an immersive musical experience. To help you hum more songs for long, this one gets charged to 100% in about 2 hours. Available in 3 colours, this one is recommended to anyone who likes good quality products at an affordable price.

Cushioned earpads for long-wearing comfort

Connect these headphones to your laptop, phone, and tablet and get started with just a click of a button. Made from high tensile PP material engineered for comfort, the earcups rotate and are multi-axis flat foldable. The soft cushion lined ear cups accommodates all controls so you can seamlessly increase or decrease volume, connect to your voice assistants and make phone calls without breaking a sweat! Most importantly pick this up if you like smart headphones that are compatible with Google Assistant and Siri.

Multi-connectivity options with ultimate playback time

This one comes with a whopping 9 hours of playback to elevate your listening experience. The headphone features an ergonomic design with comfortable ear-cups and soft padding on the adjustable headband. It comes with a range of features like wireless BT, supports micro sd, aux function, built-in FM radio, soft & comfortable ear cups, adjustable headband, media/volume control, call function and built-in rechargeable battery. Available in a range of colours like black, blue, brown and red pick it up for its affordable price and playback time.

Makes schooling comfortable and stylish

If you have your child homeschooling, then this one takes away the worry of environmental sounds. These Bluetooth headphones are stylish and designed for children. It comes with cute cat ear designs that are equipped to adjust volume, switch songs, and even answer phone calls or reject them. It travels a distance of up to 10 metres and ensures that an entire day of schooling goes undisturbed with its 8-10 hours of battery life. Pick this up for its stylish yet cute design, comfort and range of features.