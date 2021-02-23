FP Studio

Free Sync Monitor

This device comes with a free sync feature having a range from 40 to 75 Hz. You can enjoy any movie because of its 1920*1080 display [16:9]. It is considered best for video editing and multitasking. You will experience top-quality contrast and color saturation with color calibration. It has an inbuilt speaker with a 75Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response rate, display port. Wall mount features help to keep it safe from any damage from kids etc. Since the dynamic action sync minimizes the lag in games, it makes them more responsive, smooth, and fluid movement. If you want a high premium picture and sound quality with anti-glare and brightness, then this will be the perfect buy for you.

HD Led Monitor

This 32-inch monitor comes with AMD-free sync, a quick response time of 4ms, and 1080P full HD resolution. The best feature of this monitor is Acer flicker less technology which provides a stable power supply to display and eliminates the flickering of your screen and the Acer blue light shield technology which adjusts the color brightness and reduces the risk of harmful exposure to blue light. The wide viewing angle feature presents the viewing angles accurately up to 178/178 and displays the colors perfectly. So, if you are looking for the best monitor for office hours or for watching movies, then this could be one of the best choices.

Ultra-Slim Monitor

This Lenovo 23.8 inch edgeless IPS monitor is TUV certified eye comfort with an inbuilt dual speaker and AMD free sync. It has a VESA Mount feature for its flexibility according to your comfort having 178 degrees of wide viewing angle. It is perfect for binge-watching TV shows, movies, etc., and equipped with high-quality audio ports and HDMI for the best experience. To get a matte finish screen, good color saturation, minimalistic design, protection of eyes from harmful blue light, an edgeless screen with excellent looks, then this ultrawide monitor is going to be the perfect choice for you.

Zebronics 31.5 inch

This curved LED wide monitor has Slim Bezel, wall-mountable, built-in speaker, display port, and HDMI. You will get FHD 1920*1080 with an 8cm curved widescreen and headphone jack, metal stand. The screen monitor has 500000:1 dynamic contrast for rich colors, blacks, and whites. The thin profile and ultra-slim bezel minimize any lag or distraction while your viewing experience. It comes with a 178* viewing angle and a 144 Hz curved display for constant viewing distance. For truly superior picture design, quality, and a stunning experience in your games, office presentations, or late-night movie sessions, get this monitor today.