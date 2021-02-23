Tuesday, February 23, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Amazon

Enjoy all the finer details with these top ultrawide monitors


FP StudioFeb 23, 2021 01:40:08 IST

Free Sync Monitor

This device comes with a free sync feature having a range from 40 to 75 Hz. You can enjoy any movie because of its 1920*1080 display [16:9]. It is considered best for video editing and multitasking. You will experience top-quality contrast and color saturation with color calibration. It has an inbuilt speaker with a 75Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response rate, display port. Wall mount features help to keep it safe from any damage from kids etc. Since the dynamic action sync minimizes the lag in games, it makes them more responsive, smooth, and fluid movement. If you want a high premium picture and sound quality with anti-glare and brightness, then this will be the perfect buy for you.

HD Led Monitor

This 32-inch monitor comes with AMD-free sync, a quick response time of 4ms, and 1080P full HD resolution. The best feature of this monitor is Acer flicker less technology which provides a stable power supply to display and eliminates the flickering of your screen and the Acer blue light shield technology which adjusts the color brightness and reduces the risk of harmful exposure to blue light. The wide viewing angle feature presents the viewing angles accurately up to 178/178 and displays the colors perfectly. So, if you are looking for the best monitor for office hours or for watching movies, then this could be one of the best choices.

Ultra-Slim Monitor

This Lenovo 23.8 inch edgeless IPS monitor is TUV certified eye comfort with an inbuilt dual speaker and AMD free sync. It has a VESA Mount feature for its flexibility according to your comfort having 178 degrees of wide viewing angle. It is perfect for binge-watching TV shows, movies, etc., and equipped with high-quality audio ports and HDMI for the best experience. To get a matte finish screen, good color saturation, minimalistic design, protection of eyes from harmful blue light, an edgeless screen with excellent looks, then this ultrawide monitor is going to be the perfect choice for you.

Zebronics 31.5 inch

This curved LED wide monitor has Slim Bezel, wall-mountable, built-in speaker, display port, and HDMI. You will get FHD 1920*1080 with an 8cm curved widescreen and headphone jack, metal stand. The screen monitor has 500000:1 dynamic contrast for rich colors, blacks, and whites. The thin profile and ultra-slim bezel minimize any lag or distraction while your viewing experience. It comes with a 178* viewing angle and a 144 Hz curved display for constant viewing distance. For truly superior picture design, quality, and a stunning experience in your games, office presentations, or late-night movie sessions, get this monitor today.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Cute analog watches for children

Feb 12, 2021
Cute analog watches for children
AAA rechargeable batteries that last really long

AAA rechargeable batteries that last really long

Feb 12, 2021
Mini hair styling tools you need to buy right now

Mini hair styling tools you need to buy right now

Feb 12, 2021
Access easy ergonomic typing with these top wireless keyboards

Access easy ergonomic typing with these top wireless keyboards

Feb 10, 2021
Rock it up with these top stereo gaming speakers

Rock it up with these top stereo gaming speakers

Feb 10, 2021
Ultimate professional studio speakers to fire up your vocals

Ultimate professional studio speakers to fire up your vocals

Feb 10, 2021

science

First black hole spotted in 1964 is much more massive than researchers expected

Black Holes

First black hole spotted in 1964 is much more massive than researchers expected

Feb 22, 2021
UN Security Council to debate impacts of global warming on world peace this week

Global Warming

UN Security Council to debate impacts of global warming on world peace this week

Feb 22, 2021
Earth’s magnetic field flipped 42,000 years ago, extinctions and upheaval followed: Study

Magnetic Poles

Earth’s magnetic field flipped 42,000 years ago, extinctions and upheaval followed: Study

Feb 22, 2021
UN report: Huge changes in society, economics, power generation needed for Earth to remain habitable

Environment

UN report: Huge changes in society, economics, power generation needed for Earth to remain habitable

Feb 19, 2021