FP Studio

Premium and hassle-free computing

They say great things come in small packages, and this high-end desktop is proof of it. Featuring a super-fast M1 chip, you'll be amazed by this compact computer's jaw-dropping processing performance and flawless graphics. The back of the machine has a host of ports so that you can keep all your devices connected with ease. In addition, this model comes with a spacious and efficient 512GB SSD which helps you launch apps and access files in the blink of an eye.

If quality and speed are a priority, we highly recommend buying this desktop.

Upgrade your gaming experience

This desktop comes loaded with features that appeal to both professional gamers and amateurs. It comes with an octa-core processor backed by an outstanding 32GB of RAM, which makes it extremely fast. Equipped with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics card and 8GB of VRAM, you'll find this machine ideal for high-resolution games and graphics-intensive projects. What's more, it includes a high-speed 1TB SSD and a 1TB HDD for all your storage needs.

For superior graphics and all-around processing, this desktop makes an excellent investment.

For work and play

Designed to fit in with your home or office decor effortlessly, this stylish desktop features a sleek and attractive build. With a processing speed of up to 4.3Ghz, you can make light work of any office or school project. Though it supports a maximum of 32GB of RAM, you'll find the included 8GB of DDR4 RAM is sufficient for general multitasking and entertainment use. Equipped with a 1TB hard disk, it has you covered when it comes to storage.

For use at home or in the office, this one ticks all the right boxes.

Exceptional representation at an affordable price

This fantastic computer comes loaded with impressive features and won't burn a hole in your pocket. Powered by a Core i5 chip, you'll have ample power for all your daily computing tasks. A feature we love is that its graphics card has 2GB of dedicated video RAM inbuilt, so you'll always get a superior graphics and gaming experience. Its other key features include efficient cooling, multiple USB 2 and high-speed USB3 slots, and integrated WiFi.

For a pocket-friendly desktop that packs a punch, pick this one.