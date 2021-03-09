Tuesday, March 09, 2021Back to
Enhance your love for gaming with these Gaming Desktops


FP StudioMar 09, 2021 22:27:57 IST

Gaming Desktop
Electrobot i5 9th gen 6 core has 3 RGB front fans and 1 back fan. The fans have a rainbow lighting effect. It has 8 GB RAM, Nvidia 1050ti Graphics, 1 TB Hard Disk, 120 GB SSD Capacity, Free DOS and 4 GB Graphics Memory. The PC is suitable for office work, home work, education and gaming. It comes with a pre-loaded Windows 10.

Fast Desktop
No Doubt Intel Core i7 3770 is specially designed for gaming. This PC has 16 GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce GT 710 GPU Graphics, 1 TB Hard Disk, 120 GB SSD Capacity and 2 GB Graphics Memory. It comes with a pre-loaded Windows 10. It provides faster and smoother boot up, file transferring, and processing.

Good Graphic Desktop
CHISTPOWERPC Intel Core I5 9th Gen has DDR4 AARVEX Gaming 3200MHz 16GB RAM, FRONTECH 800W Power Supply, GTX 1650 4GB DDR5 Graphics, 1TB Hard Disk and 240GB M.2 SSD. The BIOSTAR 365M Intel chipset is ultra durable VGA HDMI with M.2 motherboard. It comes with a pre-loaded Windows 10.

i5 10th Gen Gaming Laptop
Lenovo IdeaCentre G5 Gaming Desktop has 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10400 Processor, 2.9 GHz base speed, up to 4.3 GHz maximum speed, 6 Cores and 12MB Cache. It comes with a pre-loaded Windows 10. It has 8GB DDR4-2933 RAM, storage of TB HDD + 256GB SSD. It comes with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER 6GB GDDR6 Graphics.

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

