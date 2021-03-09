FP Studio

Gaming Desktop

Electrobot i5 9th gen 6 core has 3 RGB front fans and 1 back fan. The fans have a rainbow lighting effect. It has 8 GB RAM, Nvidia 1050ti Graphics, 1 TB Hard Disk, 120 GB SSD Capacity, Free DOS and 4 GB Graphics Memory. The PC is suitable for office work, home work, education and gaming. It comes with a pre-loaded Windows 10.

Fast Desktop

No Doubt Intel Core i7 3770 is specially designed for gaming. This PC has 16 GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce GT 710 GPU Graphics, 1 TB Hard Disk, 120 GB SSD Capacity and 2 GB Graphics Memory. It comes with a pre-loaded Windows 10. It provides faster and smoother boot up, file transferring, and processing.

Good Graphic Desktop

CHISTPOWERPC Intel Core I5 9th Gen has DDR4 AARVEX Gaming 3200MHz 16GB RAM, FRONTECH 800W Power Supply, GTX 1650 4GB DDR5 Graphics, 1TB Hard Disk and 240GB M.2 SSD. The BIOSTAR 365M Intel chipset is ultra durable VGA HDMI with M.2 motherboard. It comes with a pre-loaded Windows 10.

i5 10th Gen Gaming Laptop

Lenovo IdeaCentre G5 Gaming Desktop has 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10400 Processor, 2.9 GHz base speed, up to 4.3 GHz maximum speed, 6 Cores and 12MB Cache. It comes with a pre-loaded Windows 10. It has 8GB DDR4-2933 RAM, storage of TB HDD + 256GB SSD. It comes with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER 6GB GDDR6 Graphics.