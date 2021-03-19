FP Studio

Portable Closure

The portable USB 3.0 store jet 2.5" uses a stylishly designed aluminum case to house a 2.5-inch data hard drive or solid-state drive. With an incredible super speed USB 3.0 transfer speeds, Transcend store jet 2.5" is the perfect data management system for uploading, downloading, storing, transferring, and backing up your vital data and information including media-rich content like movies, photos, music, and games. This casing is used for the internal hard drives of laptops. The casing provides safety to the hard drives in case of an accidental fall or bump.

Business SSD HDD Case

Orico 2.5” case provides USB3.0 to SATA III bridging solution and supports 5Gpbs high-speed transmission data. Also, it allows to mount or unmount 2.5 inch Drive without tools & screws in 3 seconds. It supports a 2TB massive storage expansion which keeps your important files in a safe place. The shell provides hardness, is high-temperature resistant, and comes in flame-retardant material. It has built-in overcurrent/voltage, electrical leakage, short-circuits protection, keeps data transfer safe. The Grid texture appearance makes the style more business and elite. It has a LED indicator light which also can monitor the work status of the hard drive at any time.

External Case

Orico 2.5” has a 2.5-inch professional hard drive enclosure, brings an amazing SuperSpeed experience. 2139U3 is made of transparent ASB fireproof material with a blue LED indicator. It provides USB3.0 to SATA3.0 5 Gbps transmission. USB3.0's theoretical transfer rate is up to 5 Gbps, 10 times faster than USB2.0. The new UASP protocol improves transfer speed; reduces the utilization of CPU, data delay, and waiting time.

Silicone rubber casing

Adata ED600 External Enclosure is a sturdy and durable enclosure with an impact-resistant silicone rubber inner lining design and IP54 water & dust resistance that protects various models of 2.5 HDD or SSD. The ED600 is compatible with laptops, PC, PS4, XBOX One, and other video game consoles. It has a tool-free installation and a one-key switch makes it accessible for even a beginner with computers to use it. The ED600 is the essential external HDD/SSD for protecting your data.