Very stylish

The Carlsbro electronic drum kit is an ultra-compact and high-quality kit. The frame is very sturdy. The kit comes with professional features like a recording facility and it includes two hundred and fifty high-quality percussion voices. If you are looking for a stylish drum kit then this is recommended. Great for the drummer who wants to go pro.

Pre-loaded music

The Behringer XD80USB 8-piece electronic drum set comes with everything you need to lay down the groove. The XD80USB also comes pre-loaded with music tracks in a variety of styles, so you can sharpen your skills. The accompanying drum rack is easy to assemble, and comes with all mounting hardware - plus the multi-pin cable makes quick work of connecting all your pads to the incredible HDS240USB sound module. It has 15 drum sets and 175 sounds to choose from. One of the XD80USB’s coolest features is the built-in USB/MIDI interface, which allows you to connect to your computer and external MIDI sound modules.

Good starter kit

The Alesis Nitro Mesh Kit is a complete eight-piece electronic drum kit that delivers a realistic playing experience with practice focused educational features and has everything you need to start right out of the box – including a pair of drum sticks! Perfect for beginners, the Alesis Drums Nitro Mesh Kit guarantees to get you playing the drums immediately, whatever your level of experience. The all-mesh drum heads deliver the most realistic, responsive, and immersive playing experience modern drummers demand. It is a premium eight-piece configuration. The sound is in demand containing a nitro drum module with 40 ready-to-play classic and modern kits, 60 play-along tracks and 350+ expertly curated sounds. The kit has 60 built-in play-along tracks, sequencer, metronome, AUX input and performance recorder that helps to hone and develop your drum skills.

Built-in songs

The Lemon T-500 is an eight-piece electronic drum set. It comes with two 1/4’’ expandable trigger input, a pair of drum sticks and a drum stool throne. It has 220 built-in play-along sounds. The tempo is adjustable. It has a recorder too. You can start drumming on this kit right away. Easy to get used to and once the music starts, it won’t stop.