Friday, February 12, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Amazon

Electronic drum sets to save space at home


FP StudioFeb 12, 2021 20:40:03 IST

Very stylish

The Carlsbro electronic drum kit is an ultra-compact and high-quality kit. The frame is very sturdy. The kit comes with professional features like a recording facility and it includes two hundred and fifty high-quality percussion voices. If you are looking for a stylish drum kit then this is recommended. Great for the drummer who wants to go pro.

Pre-loaded music

The Behringer XD80USB 8-piece electronic drum set comes with everything you need to lay down the groove. The XD80USB also comes pre-loaded with music tracks in a variety of styles, so you can sharpen your skills. The accompanying drum rack is easy to assemble, and comes with all mounting hardware - plus the multi-pin cable makes quick work of connecting all your pads to the incredible HDS240USB sound module. It has 15 drum sets and 175 sounds to choose from. One of the XD80USB’s coolest features is the built-in USB/MIDI interface, which allows you to connect to your computer and external MIDI sound modules.

Good starter kit

The Alesis Nitro Mesh Kit is a complete eight-piece electronic drum kit that delivers a realistic playing experience with practice focused educational features and has everything you need to start right out of the box – including a pair of drum sticks! Perfect for beginners, the Alesis Drums Nitro Mesh Kit guarantees to get you playing the drums immediately, whatever your level of experience. The all-mesh drum heads deliver the most realistic, responsive, and immersive playing experience modern drummers demand. It is a premium eight-piece configuration. The sound is in demand containing a nitro drum module with 40 ready-to-play classic and modern kits, 60 play-along tracks and 350+ expertly curated sounds. The kit has 60 built-in play-along tracks, sequencer, metronome, AUX input and performance recorder that helps to hone and develop your drum skills.

Built-in songs

The Lemon T-500 is an eight-piece electronic drum set. It comes with two 1/4’’ expandable trigger input, a pair of drum sticks and a drum stool throne. It has 220 built-in play-along sounds. The tempo is adjustable. It has a recorder too. You can start drumming on this kit right away. Easy to get used to and once the music starts, it won’t stop.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Best 1.5 ton split ACs

Feb 04, 2021
Best 1.5 ton split ACs
Best car power inverters

Best car power inverters

Feb 04, 2021
Best gasoline powered chainsaws

Best gasoline powered chainsaws

Feb 06, 2021
AAA rechargeable batteries that last really long

AAA rechargeable batteries that last really long

Feb 12, 2021
Battery chargers to ensure your devices always have power

Battery chargers to ensure your devices always have power

Feb 12, 2021
Cute analog watches for children

Cute analog watches for children

Feb 12, 2021

science

New timeline for water-forged terrain on Mars proposed, days before Perseverance rover landing

Mars Terrain

New timeline for water-forged terrain on Mars proposed, days before Perseverance rover landing

Feb 12, 2021
Uttarakhand glacier burst highlights pressure on Asia's waterways, unsustainable power infra: Experts

Himalayan Glaciers

Uttarakhand glacier burst highlights pressure on Asia's waterways, unsustainable power infra: Experts

Feb 11, 2021
Pioneering Mars missions that paved the way for Perseverance, Hope, Tianwen-1's arrival this month

Mars Missions

Pioneering Mars missions that paved the way for Perseverance, Hope, Tianwen-1's arrival this month

Feb 11, 2021
‘Benefits outweigh risks’: WHO expert panel recommends wide use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

COVID-19 vaccines

‘Benefits outweigh risks’: WHO expert panel recommends wide use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Feb 11, 2021