FP Studio

All in one printer

This printer by Canon is an All-in-one Wi-Fi printer which also gives FAX/ADF/Duplex print. It is cost efficient and compact. It can print, scan, copy and fax. It has ISO standard print speed which is 8.8ipm black / 4.4ipm colour. With Hi-speed USB 2.0, Wi-Fi, Air Print and direct connection (Wireless LAN) it offers seamless experience. Affordable ink cartridges for high quality printing. It can setup document removal reminder so that you never leave documents at the printer. It has a Recommended print volume of 50 - 200 pages. It comes in the colour black and has7 days replacement facility.

Compact design

This printer by Epson can print, copy, scan using Wi-Fi. It had high page yield so you receive an incredible yield of 4,500 pages (black) and 7,500 pages (colour) and can print uninterruptedly. It has High Print Speed so you can get more done quicker. It has Wi-Fi connectivity and smart and compact design. It offers Stunning Resolution so you can Expect nothing less than vivid sharp prints. With Borderless Printing (up to 4R Photos) Print pictures without the limitations of an unwanted white border. The Low Power Consumption feature is Good for your budget and good for the environment.

Voice activated printer

This printer by HP is an All-in-one smart printer which has wifi connectivity. It gets activated by voice commands and can also connect to Alexa and google assistant. You can print thousands of pages with ultra-high-yield Original HP ink cartridge for less. This clean, reliable system is easy to maintain and helps save time, paper, and money. You don’t have to wait since it has wireless connectivity. It has quiet mode so you can continue your tasks peacefully. It easily prints documents and photos from a variety of smartphones and tablets. The display panel features simple icons for controlling print, scan, and copy functions. The setup of the system is also very simple.

Mono chrome Laser Printer

You can print and scan documents or photos without any hassle with the Brother DCP-L2541DW Laser Printer. flexibility and easy connectivity to multiple devices with smart built-in features such as Mobile printing that simply boost productivity brings convenient. Sleek and compact in design, this multi-functional printer is ideal to fit in any space. It has a low running cost. It provides high productivity with less fuss, thanks to its networking tools. It features print speeds up to 30ppm, higher print speeds save time for multiple users and on large volume printing tasks. It gives good output at very less cost.