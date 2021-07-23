FP Studio

The smart way to work

The PC ships with a Core-2-Duo CPU and 4GB DDR2 ram, making it an attractive option to students or those who attend online classes. The motherboard is wi-fi capable out of the box and lets you connect to your home wi-fi network with ease. The PC ships with a 15.1 inch LED monitor, mouse and keyboard, getting those school projects finished on time just got a whole lot easier. The pc has a hard drive size of 320GB but can be expanded with an external hard drive if you choose. Built for the student to give you that edge, this PC is highly recommended.

Computers made better

Sporting a Core-2-Duo E7500 processor clocked at 2.92Ghz, this assembled pc can get intensive work projects done in good time. The PC comes with 4GB of DDR2 ram for memory-intensive jobs. 4GB of RAM is the sweet spot for the majority of users, providing enough RAM for virtually all productivity tasks and less demanding games. A 250GB hard drive is installed for storage, more than enough space for your photos, movies and work files. This PC is the answer to those looking to work from home online.

Browse the internet and more

This assembled pc has an Intel Core i3 3.1Ghz processor mounted on an Intel H55 motherboard for everyday use. The i3 processor punches above its weight in popular games and productivity, making it a hot pick for PC builders and buyers. A trial version of Windows 10 is pre-installed for you to take advantage of. The PC case has 8 USB ports, 2 on the side and 6 in the rear, connecting all your PC peripherals is not an issue. Built for those who need a PC to surf the net, check their email and take on modestly intensive work.

Affordable technology for everyone

This assembled PC has an Intel Core-2-Duo processor clocked at 2.0Ghz. Want to listen to music and edit a word file all at the same time? With its 2 thread Core, this PC gives you light multitasking capabilities. The PC has a massive 500GB hard drive for all your storage needs. The motherboard has a PCI Express slot for a graphics card if you choose to use the PC for gaming or graphic intensive work. If you are working on projects that require you to store huge amounts of data or a chartered accountant needing to maintain a lot of financial records, this PC has got you covered.