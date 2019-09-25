FP Studio

boAt BassHeads

The BassHeads comes from the well-known brand, boAt. Entry-Level earphones with features like in-line remote and microphone, the product is simple and functional. Unlike the pairs of earphones with metal casings, the boAt BassHeads comes with plastic casing and rubber-coated wires. The built quality is decent and seems like it will hold for a reasonable time. The earphones come with a standard 3.5mm jack, a frequency range from 20-20000 Mhz and a rating sensitivity of 92dB. The output sound is clean and the product has a workable and satisfactory performance.

JBL C50HI

JBL C50Hi is simple and functional, a lightweight pair of earphones weighing only 12 grams. The earphones are made entirely of plastic and still look very classy with the simple design. The build quality is decent except the quality of cable which is thin and tangle-prone and compromises the overall quality. The earphones come with a single-button remote to control calls and music. At the other end is an L-shaped 3.5mm audio jack. The earphones offer noise isolation and it is fairly impressive. The bass is relatively good sounding as expected from balanced audio earphones. The treble is balanced and vocals are clear and crispy. The overall impression of the product is good if not the best.

Boult Audio ProBass

The Boult Audio ProBass is a light and sturdy pair of earphones. It comes with a durable and flexible neckband. The neckband also vibrates to alert the user of the incoming calls and it comes with magnetic earbuds that keep the earphones together when not using them. Like the other players in the segment, the ProBass also comes with an inbuilt microphone. It’s a powerhouse with music run for almost 10 hours and a standby time stretching up to 2 days.

The earphones are designed with earbuds angled at 60 degrees making them fit directly into ear providing automatic noise isolation. The earphones also capsule micro woofers that deliver crisp deep bass and crystal clear high and stable midst. The earphones are water/sweatproof, making them more durable.

Mi Earphones Basic

Mi has been around lately with some disruptive product design and quality offerings. The basic MI earphones validate the same. A very stylish earphone cased in a metal enclosure, with strong colour options of grey, black and red. The built quality is impressive and durable. The earphone comes with a 1.25m rubber-coated wire terminating into a 3.5mm audio jack. The earphone is also equipped with a microphone. Weighing only 13 grams, the earphones fit comfortably with its anti-slip design. The output sound quality is clear and loud. The design and fit of the earphones enhance the bass effect and performance.