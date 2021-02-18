FP Studio

DVI-D port

The B450M is a gaming motherboard. It has HDMI and DVI-D ports for multiple displays. It provides Ultra-fast PCle Gen 3 x4 M.2 with PCle NVMe & SATA mode support. It has a Gigabyte exclusive 8118 gaming LAN with bandwidth management. The motherboard has 7-Colors RGB LED Strips. It’s a great board for anyone with an interest in gaming.

Premium layout

The MSI B450 Tomahawk MAX is a gaming motherboard. It has MSI extended PWM heatsink and enhanced circuit design which ensures even high-end processors run at full speed. The premium layout and fully digital power design of the motherboard support more cores and provide better performance. It has 1x TURBO M.2, AMD Turbo USB 3.2 GEN2, and store MI technology. It supports DDR4 Memory. It comes with STEEL ARMOR PCI-E slots and supports 2-Way AMD Crossfire.

Exclusive design

The ASUS Prime H310M-E R2.0 motherboard is designed exclusively for 8th generation Intel Core processors to maximize connectivity and speed with an integrated M.2 slot. It gives 5x Protection III Hardware-level safeguards that provide component longevity and reliability. The Fan part delivers advanced fan controls for dynamic cooling. It improves memory stability and performance by improving trace isolation between PCB layers to maintain signal integrity even at higher frequencies.

For newbie gamers

The GIGABYTE B450M S2H V2 motherboard supports AMD 3rd Gen Ryzen/ 2nd Gen Ryzen/ 1st Gen Ryzen/ 2nd Gen Ryzen with Radeon Vega Graphics. It has dual-channel Non-ECC Unbuffered DDR4, 2 DIMMs. It provides HDMI, DVI-D, D-sub Ports for multiple displays. Ultra-Fast PCIe Gen3 x4 M.2 with PCIe NVMe & SATA mode support. GIGABYTE’s Exclusive 8118 Gaming LAN with Bandwidth Management.