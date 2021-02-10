FP Studio

Wide range of applications

This one-touch thermo-hygrometer is a pick for you if you are looking for a compact and easily portable one. It has a temperature measurement range of 0 ~ 50 ℃ (32~ 122 ℉) with accuracy ±1℃ and humidity measurement range of 20 ~ 95% RH with accuracy ±5%RH. The best feature of this is it shows you not only the current measurement but a trend of high and low for the last 24 hours. You can easily change the temperature scale from Celsius to Fahrenheit and vice versa by just one single touch. amiciSense Digital Touch Screen Weather Station has a clear display and can be placed on a desk or put up on any metallic surface with the help of magnets provided at its back.

Large LCD screen display

This temperature humidity meter displays the current temperature, relative humidity and current time on the large LCD screen which shows all the measures crystal clearly to quite a handful distance allowing you to read with ease. Being made of hard plastic it is strong and sturdy which vouches for its durability. It offers the temperature in both Celsius as well as Fahrenheit scales and a 12-hour and 24-hour system of your choice. Being powered with a 1.5V AAA battery it can be either hung on a wall or kept as a fold-out stand on the desk/table. FreshDcart HTC-1 Room Thermometer with Humidity Incubator Meter is a perfect pick for offices.

Accurate indoor temperature

A thermo-hygrometer is white with its approximate dimensions 8cm in width, 7.5cm in height and 2cm in breadth. It has a temperature range of 0 degrees Celsius to 50 degrees celsius along with an option of changing it into Fahrenheit and the humidity range of 10% - 99%. With a resolution of 0.1-degree celsius in temperature and 1% in humidity, it shows time and date in the 2 line LCD display. It is also provided with the alarm function. If you are looking for indoor purpose, REES52 Digital Moisture Meter Thermometer Hygrometer is the best pick for you.

All-weather use

This thermo-hygrometer has a resolution of 0.1C, a maximum storage capacity of 75-degree Celsius, and an upper-temperature rating of 70 degrees celsius. Being made of high-quality plastic it is very sturdy inbuilt and long-lasting. Working on a 1 X AAA battery it has a humidity range of 10% - 99% RH and accuracy of -/+ 10% RH. It also has the basic time display with a calendar and alarm clock. VelVeeta HTC-2 Digital Thermo-hygrometer can be used indoors as well as outdoors.