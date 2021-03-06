FP Studio

LCD screen drawing board

Techleads brings an LCD Writing Screen Tablet which is a Drawing Board for Kids and Adults. It is 8.5 inches and comes in the colour Black. It is suitable for designers, businessmen, teachers, students and more. It is a good helper for students to make notes, drafts, and use it for math formulas. A warm reminder for leaving messages to your families, lovers, and you can put it on the desk or hang it on the wall. It is A meaningful learning toy for your kids or toddlers to develop a good habit for drawing, writing. Built with a durable battery, easy to replace and works more than 100,000 times.

Portable RuffPad E-Writer

Portronics brings Portable RuffPad E-Writer of 21.59Cm or 8.5-inch diagonally. It comes with an LCD with 4 Magnet and a stylus in the colour Pink. Go paperless with RuffPad, write notes, lists and make doodles without using paper or pen. The stylus can be stored conveniently in the bottom of the case. You can write or draw with the stylus or any other comparable instrument. Pressure-sensitive screen lets you create thick and thin lines. Tablet displays your notes until you erase them with the touch of a button. One-touch button erases notes instantly. Replaceable batteries last up to 50,000 erases. Durable case and recessed screens are safe for school, travel and home use.

Paperless Memo Digital Tablet

Jouxy brings 15R 8.5" E-Writer. It is an LCD Writing Pad which makes it Paperless Memo Digital Tablet. Erase button on the tablet make it reusable as the equivalent of 50,000 sheets of paper. No mess or wasted paper! This paperless designed drawing board is without electromagnetic radiation. You can write or draw with pressure, using the stylus or any other instrument including your fingernails. The delete function on the drawing tablet works like magic. Just press the erase button and the writing screen area is clear! Smooth and realistic strokes let you feel like you are writing on paper. Great for children learning.

Digital Drawing Pad

Ohuhu has this 9 inch Electronic Drawing Doodle Board. It is a digital drawing pad or a drawing tablet for kids and children at home and school. They can scribble and play all day on these learning boards. It comes in the colour White. There’s nothing like a colour screen to bring your drawings alive! Every stroke is captured with the pressure-sensitive LCD screen, which features bright colors, a clear image and smooth writing. What’s more, this eye-friendly screen doesn’t flare or strain your eyes, and an LCD writing tablet is a great creative outlet for your kids. Portable fun for everyone, anywhere you want the hand writing pad! Measuring 9 inches across, this screen is convenient and portable so you can stash drawing tablet in a backpack, purse, or suitcase.