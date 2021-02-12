Friday, February 12, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Amazon

Cute analog watches for children


FP StudioFeb 12, 2021 21:50:49 IST

The simple one

The Zoop Analog MultiColor Dial Children's Watch is a simple purple watch that features a white dial color. The straps are made from rubber which is both soft to touch (do not create rashes) and last long as they can take quite a beating. The watch movement type is quartz. The watch diameter is 25 mm. It is also water-resistant up to 30 metres. The watch has a 1-year warranty and it is made by Zoop - a reputed brand in kid’s watches.

Hero watch

The Green Scrapper Avenger Men watch is a perfect father-like son watch that definitely captures the moment. This watch is for all those Avengers lovers. I mean Avengers is not just for kids or teenagers or also for adults like us (c’mon!). It comes in a black steel band watch and a green rubber band watch. The watch movement is made of Quartz and is round in shape. The dial is black in color and features the original Avengers logo.

Style statement

All the glitters and glamour in the world would fall behind the style of this Acnos watch. It comes in a set of two and looks kind of suitable for a mom-daughter duo. Both watches are rose gold in color. While contains white stones, the other has violet stones. Even the dial color matches that of the stone colors to complement the whole set. Made of stainless steel and runs on Quartz function. It is also waterproof for up to 30 minutes.

Beautiful color

The Caviot Kids Series Analog Watch is covered in a gorgeous pink color. Perfect gift for your budding daughter. The watch is made from plastic while the bands are made from silicon, the dial color is white and all the hour numbers are colored. The watch is 35 mm in width and 17 mm in length including straps. It has a 6 months warranty and runs on a quartz mechanism. Considering its made from durable materials, it is bound to withstand beatings and last for a long time.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Best 1.5 ton split ACs

Feb 04, 2021
Best 1.5 ton split ACs
Best car power inverters

Best car power inverters

Feb 04, 2021
Best gasoline powered chainsaws

Best gasoline powered chainsaws

Feb 06, 2021
Feel every beat with these car sub-woofers

Feel every beat with these car sub-woofers

Feb 09, 2021
Best 2-ton five-star ACs to Cool Large Rooms

Best 2-ton five-star ACs to Cool Large Rooms

Feb 09, 2021
All in one desktop set to make work easy

All in one desktop set to make work easy

Feb 09, 2021

science

New timeline for water-forged terrain on Mars proposed, days before Perseverance rover landing

Mars Terrain

New timeline for water-forged terrain on Mars proposed, days before Perseverance rover landing

Feb 12, 2021
Uttarakhand glacier burst highlights pressure on Asia's waterways, unsustainable power infra: Experts

Himalayan Glaciers

Uttarakhand glacier burst highlights pressure on Asia's waterways, unsustainable power infra: Experts

Feb 11, 2021
Pioneering Mars missions that paved the way for Perseverance, Hope, Tianwen-1's arrival this month

Mars Missions

Pioneering Mars missions that paved the way for Perseverance, Hope, Tianwen-1's arrival this month

Feb 11, 2021
‘Benefits outweigh risks’: WHO expert panel recommends wide use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

COVID-19 vaccines

‘Benefits outweigh risks’: WHO expert panel recommends wide use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Feb 11, 2021