Cool straps for your apple watch


FP StudioFeb 12, 2021 08:54:15 IST

Flaunt your style

This nylon braided band is compatible with the iWatch Series SE and Series 1 to 6. The watch strap is lightweight and the straps double nylon loops design promotes breathability allowing moisture to escape, perfect for workouts at the gym or sport. Silicone threads interwoven with the nylon braids give the strap its elasticity and together with the buckleless design provide that added comfort on the wrist. The band is available in 4 colours, black, blue, green and red. Add this watch band to your collection for that sporty look.

For that rugged look

Made from silicone, this watch band is flexible and water-proof making it perfect for water sports or lounging at the pool. The strap has an innovative pin-and-tuck design to ensure the watch stays firmly on your wrist while the design itself stands out from the crowd. The band comes with watch lugs on both ends, which locks onto your iWatch securely and is as easy to put on and keep on as it is to take off. The perforated design makes for great airflow and keeps your wrist sweat-free. This band is one of our favourites, buy this band and watch the compliments pour in.

Beauty in simplicity

This watch strap made from the famous Litchi grain of the leather is from the Litchi Series Collection. The watch strap has an oval buckle with smooth finish adding a touch of class and along with the leather strap elevates the watch to another level. The inner lining of the watch strap made from calfskin and the solid stainless steel connectors add that "premium feel" to the strap. The strap connects to your apple watch seamlessly and with the variety of colours the strap comes in you are spoilt for choice. This leather strap compliments all occasions be it grocery shopping at the local supermarket or dinner at a fancy restaurant making it a worthy addition to your watch strap collection.

Designed to Impress

Black in colour, this metal strap with its Milanese magnetic lock will get heads turning. The unique magnetic Milanese loop can be adjusted with ease without tools making it a great gift for someone special or a treat to yourself. We found the watch's magnetic clasp feature to be very secure and not fall from the wrist with even rough use. Weighing just 110g the strap felt light and comfortable, the breathable nature of the design also makes this strap great for those humid summer days or when soaking up sun at the beach. With its classic design and
premium finish this metal strap is a must-have.

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

