Cutting edge tech

This is Acer 24-inch Aopen Curve Gaming Monitor. It is the model 24HC1Q in the colour Black. The series features cutting edge gaming technology to make gameplay smoother while delivering sharp images on a curved screen, providing a better game experience. Each feature lets you conquer the enemy on the battlefield. HC1 series with cutting edge technology is the best fit for FPS game title like PUBG (Battlegrounds). The HC1 series monitors support DisplayPort and HDMI on Radeon FreeSync. HC1 series features a rapid refresh rate and fast response time, allowing you to defeat the enemy at the first moment, while the curved screen with Full HD resolution helps you detect all the details on the screen.

Backlit monitor

HP has this 23.8 inch (60.45 cm) Ultra-Thin Edge to Edge LED Backlit Computer Monitor. With ultra-wide viewing angles and vivid 1920 x 1080 resolution, this edge-to-edge display delivers an expansive entertainment experience for seamless multiple display setups. Pushing the limits of thin in an eye-catching design. With our innovative use of high-strength, lightweight metal, we've created our thinnest LCD display yet. Quickly connect to your screen with simple and easy access to all your ports for a more convenient experience. It meets strict energy-efficiency guidelines and helps reduce your carbon footprint.

Panel monitor

LG has this 55cm or 22-inch Gaming Monitor. It is 1ms, 75Hz, Full HD, AMD Freesync, TN Panel Monitor with HDMI & VGA Port. It is black in colour. You're in front of your monitor for hours on end. Make the most of your time, with an LG Full HD LED monitor. The clarity of 1080p pixel resolution is a game-changer. Simply put, everything looks more detailed than standard HD. Radeon FreeSync reduces the tearing and stuttering that occur between a graphic card's frame rate and a monitor's refresh rate enabling smoother motion and less stuttering in demanding games.

Immersive viewing

Samsung has a 59.8 cm (23.5 inch) Curved LED Backlit Computer Monitor. it is Full HD, VA Panel with VGA, HDMI, Audio Port. The model number is LC24F390FHWXXL in the colour Black. The 1800R curvature of the screen provides a truly immersive viewing experience that lets you enjoy big, bold and stunning panoramic views while you work or play. With its design inspired by the curve of the human eye, the Samsung CF390 monitor delivers a comfortable and enjoyable viewing experience for your home or office use. Make a stylish statement while staying productive with the 24-inch curved screen. The simple circular stand will add a modern look to your space