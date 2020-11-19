FP Studio

Ideal companion for Apple devices

Made from corrosion-resistant aluminium and rigid plastic, you won't have to doubt this hub's durability. With three USB ports and an advanced chipset, you can take advantage of data transfer speeds of up to 5GBps, while simultaneously charging your portable electronics.

Featuring a polished aluminium body, and a sleek Apple-style design, this premium looking hub will fit right in with your Mac accessories. A notable feature is that you can rotate this connector 90 or 180 degrees to fit any USB port as per your needs.

For a small USB hub that gives you speed and flexibility, we recommend buying this one.

Best for peripheral management on the go

With this hub, you can effortlessly plug in up to four USB devices at the same time. The travel-friendly features of this hub make it an ideal travel companion. Its sleek and lightweight design makes it ultra-portable and allows you to conveniently carry it with you in a laptop case or handbag. We appreciate the fold-away USB connector design that helps keep the hub compact and also protects your other devices from scratches while you travel. As this plug-n-play device doesn't require any additional software, you'll find this hub simple and easy to use.

If you're looking for a small yet efficient way to manage your computer peripherals wherever you go, choose this one.

Ideal for office or home

With a long, 80cm cable, this hub is a great way to reach inaccessible USB ports on your computer or TV set. Designed for convenience, this device comes with three handy ports on the front and one on top, which is ideal for thumb drives or USB chargers. This well-built hub also features sturdy rubber foot pads that keep it steadily in place during use. Compatible with all Windows, Linux and Mac systems, you can use this hub straight out of the box. Backwards compatible with USB 2.0 devices, you'll have no trouble using it with older computers as well.

For a versatile and capable four-USB hub, don't think twice before buying this one.

Dependable performance with a premium look

With four high-speed ports to choose from, you have the freedom to keep frequently used USB devices plugged in constantly. Designed with a USB port on each side, this hub gives you ample room for connecting larger USB devices. While the solid body with rounded corners complements your computer, the PU leather finish adds a touch of class to your workspace. A time-saving feature we appreciate is that with this hub you can quickly transfer videos, photos and other files between devices without having to copy to your computer first.

If it's a great blend of style and performance that you're looking for, your search ends here.