Closed headphones for crowded spaces


FP StudioFeb 17, 2021 22:36:29 IST

DJ headphones

The Numark HF125 headphones are professional DJ headphones with a closed-back design for superior isolation. It is a lightweight design fused with a padded headband and ear cushions for superior comfort. The closed-back design reduces ambient noise so you hear only what you need to. The cord is tangle-resistant. This headphone is suited to professionals.

Ergonomic design

The Sennheiser HD 280 headphones are dynamic and are closed-back headphones. They are light in weight and comfortable. It has a frequency response and warm, natural reproduction. The headphones are designed to be around-the-ear and come with padded ear cups. The style is ergonomic for comfort. It’s a great buy for people who are always on the move.

Multi-angular

The OneOdio Studio monitor headphones provide clear sound and comfort. The soft padded ear cushions are designed to monitor headphones comfort and noise isolation. The headband is adjustable and stretchable for you to find the desired angle you like to fit in. DJ style coiled cord (9.8Ft Stretched) easily reaches from the TV or stereo to your chair. It is single-side monitoring; 90° swiveling earcups for single-ear monitoring anytime; self-adjustable and flexible headband delivers a fatigue-free listening experience. These headphones are compatible with iPad, iPod, iPhone, Android and many other audio devices.

Lightweight

AKG KF2 headphones are over-ear headphones and are made up of lightweight construction for exceptional comfort. Its closed-back design maximizes isolation. It is self-adjusting and ensures a perfect fit. It is professional build quality. It is made with a low-impedance design for use with all your devices. If you're looking for headphones that are compatible with all designs this one is for you.

