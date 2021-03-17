Wednesday, March 17, 2021Back to
Charge your phone with 10000mAh Power Banks


FP StudioMar 17, 2021 20:09:44 IST

Compact Power Bank
Here is a small and compact yet powerful 10000 mAh power bank for you to carry around wherever you go. Ultra compact body along with smooth touch finish gives Pebble 10000 mAh Ultra compact Power Bank its premium look and weighs only 200 grams. Fast charging and time taken to charge a 3000mAh phone battery is 1.5 hrs & can charge 2.2 times and a 4000mAh phone battery takes 2 hrs and can charge 1.7 times.

Li-Polymer Power Bank
Nowadays powered devices are essential to carry out daily activities, whether they are used for work, school, or leisure activities. It helps people stay connected and enjoy the perks of the internet. Realme 10000mAh Li-Polymer Power Bank comes with two USB-A output ports that facilitate 12 W quick charging and two input ports for your ease. You can even switch to the low-current mode when you have to charge devices such as your pair of earphones. This power bank’s unique grid texture lets you hold it comfortably. With 12W two-way quick charge, the power bank significantly reduces the usual charging time for your devices, and also gets recharged quickly. With 14 different layers of protection, you can charge your devices without any worry.

Li-Polymer Ultra Compact Power Bank
The Urbn power banks are one of the smallest on the block but pack an entire day's power inside. No matter the situation, these powerhouses drive your devices so that at the end of the day, you hit the bed before they do. The Urbn Power Bank has a high capacity lithium polymer battery at its core which gives you the same performance charge after charge. Unlike regular power banks, charge your devices and the Urbn Power Bank, both at lightning speeds .We are giving you more so you can do more. With dual inputs, no more queueing your devices with the Urbn Power Bank. You can charge them two at a time or share a port with a friend. With its high capacity battery, 4-Level protection to ensure safe charging and its compact size, URBN 10000 mAh Li-Polymer Ultra Compact Power Bank makes the perfect travel companion.

Power Bank with Fast Charging
Wherever you are, you can always ensure that there’s battery power in your phone in case of emergencies. That is why portable power banks are essential. The all-new Mi power bank 3i 10000mAh is a portable powerhouse that comes with 18W fast charging that ensures that your devices charge quickly and you can be on the move. The Power Bank features dual port output and input (Micro-USB/Type-C) with two-way fast charging without compromising on the size and quality. It has advanced 12 layers of chip protection and comes with smart power management which allows you to safely charge low power devices such as Bluetooth headsets, Fitness bands, etc. It is extremely easy to carry and an elegantly designed power bank treat for the eyes and feels exceptional in the hand. The aluminum alloy case is powered by high structural strength and can withstand collisions and impact making it durable.

