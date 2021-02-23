Tuesday, February 23, 2021Back to
Charge on the go with these top power banks


FP StudioFeb 23, 2021 20:40:02 IST

Ambrane 27000mAh Li-Polymer Powerbank

This power bank will charge a 3000mAh phone battery approximately 6.75 times. And will charge a 4000mAh phone battery about 5.06 times. It comes with a dual USB QC port. The body of the power bank is made of premium material with a scratch-less finish. The device weighs 520 gms. The power bank needs to be recharged for 12-13 hours with a standard charger of 18W. This power bank is great for regular use.

RAVPower 3-Port 26800mAh Power Bank

This power bank has a mind-boggling capacity of 26800 mAh. It can charge an iPhone 6 Plus or Galaxy S6 over six times or an iPhone 6 ten times. It has three USB ports with a combined 5.5A output. This means you can swiftly and simultaneously charge three devices at once. It is easy to use - plugin and instantly charge; no buttons or on-switch required. It automatically detects and provides the optimal charging current for any connected device ensuring the fastest and most efficient charge. It is perfect for traveling.

Mi Power Bank

This power bank has a 20000mAh Lithium Polymer battery. It is equipped with an 18W fast charging feature. It has a triple port output which allows you to charge three devices simultaneously with ease. It also has a dual input port (Micro-USB/USB-C) making it easy for the user to recharge the power bank. It has advanced 12-layer chip protection making the device strong and sturdy. This device is suitable for people who are outside of their homes for long hours.

Anker PowerCore 20100 Power Bank

The Anker power bank has an ultra-high capacity. It weighs as little as a can of soup. And yet charges the iPhone 7 almost seven times, the Galaxy S6 five times, or the iPad mini 4 twice. It has high-speed charging because of its PowerIQ and VoltageBoost combination which delivers the fastest possible charge. The device recharges itself in 10 hours with a 2 amp charger. The power bank is certified safe. Anker's MultiProtect safety system ensures complete security and protection for you and your devices. It is recommended for all age groups as it's easy to use and carry.

