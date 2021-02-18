Thursday, February 18, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Amazon

Cases to protect your Bose Soundlink Revolve speakers


FP StudioFeb 18, 2021 12:37:59 IST

Shock protection

This Generic Whitley’s case is specially designed for Bose Soundlink Revolve. The case is made of 3mm thickness of water-resisting punching material which is water and dustproof. It even protects your speaker from shock and vibration. The design is very simple, secure, and easily accessible to the speaker. It has a mountaineering buckle design and is easy to carry. Good for people who travel outdoors a lot.

Durable

The Store2508 is specially designed for Bose Soundlink Revolve. The case comes with strapped pockets that can store your charger & charger cable. There is a carrying handle which makes it easier and safer to carry the speaker. The case is shockproof, stylish and durable. It provides effective protection and storage. The premium Hard EVA case protects and stores the Bose Soundlink Revolve, charger and charging cable. This is a hard case that provides you extra protection. It’s a good buy for people who travel on public transport.

Exclusive case

The Taslar Hard EVA Box is compatible only for Bose SoundLink Revolve Bluetooth Speaker. It is made of premium hard EVA material. It stores and protects Bose SoundLink Revolve when you carry it around. It has a classic zipper convenience for easy opening and closing. The anti-static, shockproof layer is present to avoid any damages or scratches caused by accidentally bumping, dropping, or pressure. It will protect your speakers very well.

Additional storage

This AmazonBasics is a travel and storage case for Bose SoundLink Revolve Bluetooth Speaker and accessories. The case has a hard-shell design with EVA construction, padded interior and secure closure. It protects your device from scratches, dents, and other damage. There are additional compartments for cables, charging cradle, and other accessories. The case is great for travel and securing it at home.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Best 1.5 ton split ACs

Feb 04, 2021
Best 1.5 ton split ACs
Best car power inverters

Best car power inverters

Feb 04, 2021
Best gasoline powered chainsaws

Best gasoline powered chainsaws

Feb 06, 2021
Cute analog watches for children

Cute analog watches for children

Feb 12, 2021
AAA rechargeable batteries that last really long

AAA rechargeable batteries that last really long

Feb 12, 2021
Mini hair styling tools you need to buy right now

Mini hair styling tools you need to buy right now

Feb 12, 2021

science

Dinosaur migration was partly delayed by climate, herbivores took longer to traverse North: Study

Paleontology

Dinosaur migration was partly delayed by climate, herbivores took longer to traverse North: Study

Feb 17, 2021
First Australian evidence of big shift in Earth’s magnetic poles found, might help predict the next

Shifting Poles

First Australian evidence of big shift in Earth’s magnetic poles found, might help predict the next

Feb 17, 2021
DST astronomers trace huge optical flare from supermassive black hole discovered in the 1960s

Blazars

DST astronomers trace huge optical flare from supermassive black hole discovered in the 1960s

Feb 17, 2021
Scientists manipulate magnets at the atomic level, a breakthrough in data processing tech

Magnets

Scientists manipulate magnets at the atomic level, a breakthrough in data processing tech

Feb 16, 2021