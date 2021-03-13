Saturday, March 13, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Amazon

Capture beautiful moments and memories with these drones


FP StudioMar 13, 2021 16:13:59 IST

Enjoy outdoor photography

The features of this drone include camera mode, selfie, air pressure set, auto return, headless mode, 2.4 GHz RC, roll 360-degree flight and 6 axis gyros. It can fly up to 5o metres. It comes with a 3.7V 1800mAh battery and a remote (4 AA battery). The quadcopter comes with a transmitter (remote control), mobile stand, 4 installed propellers, spare propellers, 4 drone support, user manual, USB charger and camera. It is very easy to use and can be enjoyed by children too.

Capture ariel view and much more with ease

This drone comes equipped with many features including camera mode, selfie, air pressure set, auto return, headless mode, 2.4 GHz RC, roll 360-degree flight and 6 axes gyro and light. Designed with a front-facing camera and a down-view camera it provides a wide shooting range. Meanwhile, the optical flow positioning function ensures better image stabilization. Due to its wide-angle camera, this foldable drone quadcopter can capture clear aerial pictures and videos. With an air optical flow and air pressure altitude control system, the drone can hover very stably.

Travel comfortably with this lightweight drone

This drone comes with a 120° wide-angle 480P HD camera including adjustable angle, which captures good quality video and clear aerial photos. You can see what your drone sees from a smartphone, enjoy a live video feed up from 80m away with FPV transmission. Its 4DV4 provides a perfect solution for indoor and outdoor flying. The drone is lightweight making it exceptionally easy to carry. It provides up to 26 mins flight. It has multiple flight modes such as altitude hold mode, 3D flips, gravity sensor mode, headless mode, etc. It comes equipped with one key start/landing/return and emergence stop.

Capture high-quality pictures with this drone

This drone is small, lightweight, and very portable. It's the perfect drone for travel, even hiking or backpacking. The weight at take-off is about 249 grams. The drone has enough battery power to stay aloft for about 26 minutes. It is surprisingly stable even on breezy days. The modes include - regular, sport, and a new one called cinesmooth. It has excellent camera quality. It is perfect for people who are passionate about photography, especially travel photography. It would be quite useful for wedding photography too.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Top 4 Portable MP3 Players To Take Your Favorite Playlist With You

Mar 09, 2021
Top 4 Portable MP3 Players To Take Your Favorite Playlist With You
Top computerized machines for fashionable sewing

Top computerized machines for fashionable sewing

Mar 11, 2021
Top smartphones with fingerprint lock

Top smartphones with fingerprint lock

Mar 01, 2021
Hard disks cases to keep your portable drives safe

Hard disks cases to keep your portable drives safe

Mar 01, 2021
Best portable scanners for reliable document scanning anywhere

Best portable scanners for reliable document scanning anywhere

Mar 01, 2021
Best solar gadgets for domestic use

Best solar gadgets for domestic use

Mar 05, 2021

science

Mars dust is sweeping the inner solar system, leaving a faint glow in night sky: Study

Zodiacal Light

Mars dust is sweeping the inner solar system, leaving a faint glow in night sky: Study

Mar 12, 2021
Meteorite 'older than Earth itself' could shed light on how protoplanets form

Meteorite Find

Meteorite 'older than Earth itself' could shed light on how protoplanets form

Mar 12, 2021
Six months of summer, shorter winter and spring in Northern hemisphere by 2100, study claims

Warming World

Six months of summer, shorter winter and spring in Northern hemisphere by 2100, study claims

Mar 11, 2021
Night side of tidally-locked super-Earth LHS 3844b may be littered with volcanoes, study claims

Volcanic Exoplanet

Night side of tidally-locked super-Earth LHS 3844b may be littered with volcanoes, study claims

Mar 05, 2021