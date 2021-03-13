FP Studio

Enjoy outdoor photography

The features of this drone include camera mode, selfie, air pressure set, auto return, headless mode, 2.4 GHz RC, roll 360-degree flight and 6 axis gyros. It can fly up to 5o metres. It comes with a 3.7V 1800mAh battery and a remote (4 AA battery). The quadcopter comes with a transmitter (remote control), mobile stand, 4 installed propellers, spare propellers, 4 drone support, user manual, USB charger and camera. It is very easy to use and can be enjoyed by children too.

Capture ariel view and much more with ease

This drone comes equipped with many features including camera mode, selfie, air pressure set, auto return, headless mode, 2.4 GHz RC, roll 360-degree flight and 6 axes gyro and light. Designed with a front-facing camera and a down-view camera it provides a wide shooting range. Meanwhile, the optical flow positioning function ensures better image stabilization. Due to its wide-angle camera, this foldable drone quadcopter can capture clear aerial pictures and videos. With an air optical flow and air pressure altitude control system, the drone can hover very stably.

Travel comfortably with this lightweight drone

This drone comes with a 120° wide-angle 480P HD camera including adjustable angle, which captures good quality video and clear aerial photos. You can see what your drone sees from a smartphone, enjoy a live video feed up from 80m away with FPV transmission. Its 4DV4 provides a perfect solution for indoor and outdoor flying. The drone is lightweight making it exceptionally easy to carry. It provides up to 26 mins flight. It has multiple flight modes such as altitude hold mode, 3D flips, gravity sensor mode, headless mode, etc. It comes equipped with one key start/landing/return and emergence stop.

Capture high-quality pictures with this drone

This drone is small, lightweight, and very portable. It's the perfect drone for travel, even hiking or backpacking. The weight at take-off is about 249 grams. The drone has enough battery power to stay aloft for about 26 minutes. It is surprisingly stable even on breezy days. The modes include - regular, sport, and a new one called cinesmooth. It has excellent camera quality. It is perfect for people who are passionate about photography, especially travel photography. It would be quite useful for wedding photography too.