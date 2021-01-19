Tuesday, January 19, 2021Back to
Cameras that you need to begin your photography journey


Jan 19, 2021

Exceptional quality
Here is a camera that is perfect for you to take your love for photography to the next level. This camera is rich in features along with advanced options and has a very professional look. It is also light in weight and can be used by absolutely anyone. The Nikon D3500 is fast and clicks beautiful DSLR pictures. It also offers a sensitivity range from ISO 100 to 26500 which let you click brilliant pictures in a wide range of lighting. Along with other attractive features, it also comes with a free 16GB memory card.

4K Resolution Tech
This camera will click pictures as good as a professional camera. It has a mirror less design which enables a light and compact camera body making it easy to carry. Its 4K Technology allows you to capture the perfect moment in high quality resolution. It also comes with Auto Focus Technology that brings precision and sharpness in your shots. Panasonic Lumix 4K Digital Camera can be controlled on your smartphone using the Panasonic Image App widening your connectivity options. This camera can click amazing pictures even in low-light.

Perfect for vloggers
Here is a digital camera that you can easily carry around anywhere. The camera quality is amazing and it doesn’t lose any details when enlarging and cropping your clicked pictures. It has Dual Focus CMOS AF which not only covers a wide area but also provides fast auto-focus. Canon EOS M200 also has a Self-Portrait Mode which enables you to click stunning selfies. It also allows you to click vertical videos that are the new thing of social media. This camera is perfect for modern-day vloggers and social media influencers.

Classy body
Are you looking for a camera that has amazing features and looks great too? Here is the perfect option for you. FujiFilm X-T100 has a stunning vintage body which is available in three classy colors. It clicks sharp and high-quality images while maintaining the natural tone. Along with high picture quality, it has an APS-C Image Sensor that enables you to maintain image quality even in low-light. It has a unique three-way tilt LCD monitor which serves three different purposes. This camera is light in weight and also very easy to use making it perfect for beginners.

