Tripod slider
A tripod smart slider that helps the videographers to add cinematic touch to their videos. It is light in weight innovatively designed according to the modern requirements and demands and is easily portable. This is a linear motion slider that will level up the results by multiple folds for the user. The slider is easily controllable and very reliable on the terms of production as well as strength and durability. If you are looking for a linear motion slider, Kodak S14 85cm Smart Camera Slider (Black) is the one for you.

Compatible with many cameras
High strength Aluminium curved slider having super smooth glide CNC rail track. It is provided with a very powerful motor and a precise controller that will give you smooth and complete control over all the movements. This heavy duty curved camera slider is equipped with the latest motion control system specially designed for 120-curve sliders which will add greater dynamics and depths to your shots making them more appealing. Its high end sealed bearings allows the carrier to glide effortlessly producing very smooth shots. If you are looking for a curved slider, PROAIM Curve-120 Motorized Curved Video Camera Slider won’t disappoint you.

Platform with counter weights
Are you looking out for a stabilizer to give you study balanced shots? Flycam Professional DSLR Nano Handheld Camera Steadycam Video stabilizer is the one for you. It is made from high quality material that gives it strength and sturdiness along with durability which provides professional touch to your outputs. It has been engineered to support cameras having their weight upto 1.5kgs/3.3lbs. The stabilizer is provided with a quick release plate which facilitates quick mounting and dismounting of the camera. To give perfect steadiness and balance, counter weights are given with the stabilizer too.

Camera slider dolly cart
Camera slider dolly or cart made for smooth and stable video shooting. It has a strong and sturdy make of aluminium polymer composite that will last long. It is compact in size thus very handy and has appropriate weight which allows it to glide in a balanced and smooth manner. You can shoot straight motion pan shots and curve pan shots with 360 degrees rotatable legs. Easydolly Camera Slider Cart Dolly Is compatible with DSLR, SLR, point and shoot cameras.

