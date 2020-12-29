Tuesday, December 29, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Amazon

Budget waterproof speakers – under 1k


FP StudioDec 29, 2020 13:48:27 IST

Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

Rewy comes with WT113 which is Splashproof + Waterproof High Bass Sound Wireless Bluetooth Speaker with USB/AUX & SD Card Support and Compatible with All Devices. The device comes with dual speakers and a bass diaphragm, 360 degree 4D panoramic sound effect, HI-FI sound quality, and a more robust bass. The bluetooth makes the connection faster, more stable and the effective distance is 10 meters. Also includes built-in high-definition call microphone, supports hands-free calling, intelligent noise reduction and no noise. With the built-in lithium battery, charging time and music playing time is ample. The built-in LED light of the speaker changes colors in turn, when the music is played, as per the beats. Supports U disk/ TF card/ AUX playback, so you can enjoy music anytime, anywhere.

Bass Bluetooth Speaker

AQUA has this KMI TG Bass Splashproof and Waterproof Wireless Bluetooth Speaker. These are high quality certified wireless portable mobile bluetooth speakers which deliver powerful sound and robust bass. They have a long playtime. These portable mobile bluetooth speakers have good battery backup. They are portable with all mobile phones.

Faster Connection

INNO MAX brings Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker. The device comes with dual speakers and a bass diaphragm, 360 degree 4D panoramic sound effect, HI-FI sound quality, and a more robust bass. The bluetooth makes the connection faster, more stable and the effective distance is 10 meters. Also includes built-in high-definition call microphone, supports hands-free calling, intelligent noise reduction and no noise. With the built-in lithium battery, charging time and music playing time is ample. The built-in LED light of the speaker changes colors in turn, when the music is played, as per the beats. Supports U disk/ TF card/ AUX playback, so you can enjoy music anytime, anywhere.

High definition

Crossloop Akorn has this High Definition Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker with 6 hours battery life. It comes with extra deep bass and is a waterproof, dust proof, rustproof speaker with mic. The audio is loud for phone calls. It is compact yet powerful. Wherever you go, EXTRA BASS can go with you, thanks to the compact and easy-to-carry Akorn with a built-in carry loop. With an IP64 rating, the speaker can survive being dropped in water, so the odd rain shower or accidental spillage won't pose any problems. Backed with a year warranty for complete peace of mind.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Best blu ray players for high quality video watching

Dec 14, 2020
Best blu ray players for high quality video watching
Canister cleaners to clean up messy spaces

Canister cleaners to clean up messy spaces

Dec 18, 2020
Best solar gadgets for domestic use

Best solar gadgets for domestic use

Dec 18, 2020
Best monitors for gamers

Best monitors for gamers

Dec 23, 2020
Budget laptops below 25k

Budget laptops below 25k

Dec 23, 2020
Best budget LED TVs under 11k

Best budget LED TVs under 11k

Dec 23, 2020

science

Jupiter and Saturn to align in rare 'double planet' conjunction on 21 December

Astronomy

Jupiter and Saturn to align in rare 'double planet' conjunction on 21 December

Dec 21, 2020
Mysterious mass die-off of endangered Caspian seals in Moscow shores under investigation

Caspian Seals

Mysterious mass die-off of endangered Caspian seals in Moscow shores under investigation

Dec 15, 2020
Covid-19 testing: Everything you know about Covid-19 tests, interpreting results, reliability

Covid-19 Testing

Covid-19 testing: Everything you know about Covid-19 tests, interpreting results, reliability

Dec 15, 2020
Precision agriculture could boost India's food production capacity, encourage sustainable farming

Agritech

Precision agriculture could boost India's food production capacity, encourage sustainable farming

Dec 10, 2020