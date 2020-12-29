FP Studio

Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

Rewy comes with WT113 which is Splashproof + Waterproof High Bass Sound Wireless Bluetooth Speaker with USB/AUX & SD Card Support and Compatible with All Devices. The device comes with dual speakers and a bass diaphragm, 360 degree 4D panoramic sound effect, HI-FI sound quality, and a more robust bass. The bluetooth makes the connection faster, more stable and the effective distance is 10 meters. Also includes built-in high-definition call microphone, supports hands-free calling, intelligent noise reduction and no noise. With the built-in lithium battery, charging time and music playing time is ample. The built-in LED light of the speaker changes colors in turn, when the music is played, as per the beats. Supports U disk/ TF card/ AUX playback, so you can enjoy music anytime, anywhere.

Bass Bluetooth Speaker

AQUA has this KMI TG Bass Splashproof and Waterproof Wireless Bluetooth Speaker. These are high quality certified wireless portable mobile bluetooth speakers which deliver powerful sound and robust bass. They have a long playtime. These portable mobile bluetooth speakers have good battery backup. They are portable with all mobile phones.

Faster Connection

High definition

Crossloop Akorn has this High Definition Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker with 6 hours battery life. It comes with extra deep bass and is a waterproof, dust proof, rustproof speaker with mic. The audio is loud for phone calls. It is compact yet powerful. Wherever you go, EXTRA BASS can go with you, thanks to the compact and easy-to-carry Akorn with a built-in carry loop. With an IP64 rating, the speaker can survive being dropped in water, so the odd rain shower or accidental spillage won't pose any problems. Backed with a year warranty for complete peace of mind.