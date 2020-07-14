FP Studio

The ultimate screen experience

This tablet comes with a 7-inch touchscreen giving you wide-eyed big screen experience to binge watch your favorite shows or check your mails with ease. It is powered by Android Oreo Go edition, which means lighter apps and much improved performance. Don't worry about charging because it has enough battery power to let you fit in a movie or two. With this tablet, you will never be short of storage space. You will be surprised what all fits in this tablet with such a thin profile. Is a great buy if one is looking to use it for long hours and needs strong battery backup.

3G calling service, Wi-Fi

Beautifully designed, this tablet is a handy tool to take to your meetings. Powered by Android 6.0 Marshmallow, it also features a 7-inch screen and comes with front and rear cameras to capture all your moments and also help you take those countless selfies. Sports 1GB RAM and 16GB internal storage, however an additional memory card can help expand it to 32 GB. An inbuilt MP3 player, FM and a video player help you enjoy endless music. It also comes with Wi-Fi and 3G calling service. This tablet is a must buy if you are looking for something versatile and affordable.

Top of the line display

At 9.6-inches, this phone calling tablet offers you a nice viewing experience, allowing you to binge watch your favourite shows without straining yourself. It has a display panel that is thinner than most tablets around and with an HD resolution. The rear panel is coated with scratch resistance coat making it withstand the daily rigour. This device is powered by Android 8.1 Oreo operating System which would mean you can play all your favorite apps and games without any compromise. This powerful 4G phone tablet has two full size SIM slots. The tablet is perfect if you want to opt for something that is tough enough to deal with the daily wear and tear.

This one marries performance and design

The tablet comes with an 8-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 800x1280 pixels, allowing you enough room to watch your favorite shows and write or check emails with elan. As far as the cameras are concerned, this tablet on the rear packs an 8-megapixel camera. While on the front, it sports a 2-megapixel camera for selfies. The 32GB inbuilt storage can be expanded via microSD card to up to 512GB. With a compact frame that’s easy to carry with one hand, it is the ideal blend of performance and design. You need worry about the standard of the product, coming from one of the most loved tech brands. If you want a multifunctional product to meet all your needs, it would be wise to make this your choice.