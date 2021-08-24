FP Studio

Smooth functioning

Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus Tablet is powered by the super-fast 2.3 GHz MediaTek Helio P22T Octa-Core Processor, with 650 MHz PowerVR GE8320 Gaming GPU. The 10.3" FHD (1920 x 1200) display screen is equipped with TDDI touch technology for smooth functioning. The Android v9 Pie operating system combined with substantial storage space of 2GB RAM and 32GB internal memory that can be expanded upto 128GB make this table a great fit. The long battery life of upto 9 hrs is supported by a 5000maH lithium-ion battery. Additional features include 8MP rear and 5MP front camera along with nano sim slot for Wi-Fi + LTE, Volte Calling.

Sleek design

I KALL N15 4G Calling Tablet comes with great features at a very reasonable price. The sleek design is paired with Android 9.0 pie operating system and 1.6 Ghz Quad Core processor. All the data can be easily stored with its 3GB RAM and 32GB internal battery that is expandable upto 128GB. The 10 inch IPS display screen tablet supports calling by a nano sim. The 8MP rear and 5 MP front camera capture all great moments.

All inclusive

Panasonic Tab 8 HD Tablet comes in an all-inclusive package of Tablet, Travel Adapter, USB Cable, Quick-Start Guide, Sim Ejection Pin, TPU Cover & Warranty Card. The operating system is Android Pie v9.0 with Mediatek 2.0 GHz Octa-Core Processor that derives power from a 5100mah battery. It features an 8inch touchscreen with a high-resolution HD+ (1280 x 800) display and dual slots for nano sims that enable 4G LTE and calling. The storage space comprises 3GB RAM and 32GB internal memory that is expandable upto 512 GB. The tablet also comes with a primary camera of 8MP, 5M rear camera and LED flash added with FM mode.

Special eye care mode

Alcatel 3T8 Tablet with Google Voice Assistant is designed with an Android 10 Operating System that is supported by a 4080 mah battery. The 8-inch screen has a high-resolution 800x1280 pixel display that enables a special eye care mode that reduces blue light. It has a storage capacity of 2GB RAM and 32GB internal memory that can be expanded upto 256 GB. Additionally, it features an 8MP primary camera and a 5MP front camera along with a single sim slot that enables Wifi Or Wifi +4G Volte Calling.