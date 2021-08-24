Tuesday, August 24, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Amazon

Budget tablets for your immediate needs


FP StudioAug 24, 2021 15:53:22 IST

Smooth functioning
Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus Tablet is powered by the super-fast 2.3 GHz MediaTek Helio P22T Octa-Core Processor, with 650 MHz PowerVR GE8320 Gaming GPU. The 10.3" FHD (1920 x 1200) display screen is equipped with TDDI touch technology for smooth functioning. The Android v9 Pie operating system combined with substantial storage space of 2GB RAM and 32GB internal memory that can be expanded upto 128GB make this table a great fit. The long battery life of upto 9 hrs is supported by a 5000maH lithium-ion battery. Additional features include 8MP rear and 5MP front camera along with nano sim slot for Wi-Fi + LTE, Volte Calling.

Sleek design
I KALL N15 4G Calling Tablet comes with great features at a very reasonable price. The sleek design is paired with Android 9.0 pie operating system and 1.6 Ghz Quad Core processor. All the data can be easily stored with its 3GB RAM and 32GB internal battery that is expandable upto 128GB. The 10 inch IPS display screen tablet supports calling by a nano sim. The 8MP rear and 5 MP front camera capture all great moments.

All inclusive
Panasonic Tab 8 HD Tablet comes in an all-inclusive package of Tablet, Travel Adapter, USB Cable, Quick-Start Guide, Sim Ejection Pin, TPU Cover & Warranty Card. The operating system is Android Pie v9.0 with Mediatek 2.0 GHz Octa-Core Processor that derives power from a 5100mah battery. It features an 8inch touchscreen with a high-resolution HD+ (1280 x 800) display and dual slots for nano sims that enable 4G LTE and calling. The storage space comprises 3GB RAM and 32GB internal memory that is expandable upto 512 GB. The tablet also comes with a primary camera of 8MP, 5M rear camera and LED flash added with FM mode.

Special eye care mode
Alcatel 3T8 Tablet with Google Voice Assistant is designed with an Android 10 Operating System that is supported by a 4080 mah battery. The 8-inch screen has a high-resolution 800x1280 pixel display that enables a special eye care mode that reduces blue light. It has a storage capacity of 2GB RAM and 32GB internal memory that can be expanded upto 256 GB. Additionally, it features an 8MP primary camera and a 5MP front camera along with a single sim slot that enables Wifi Or Wifi +4G Volte Calling.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Welcome iOS Players to BGMI | 1Up Gaming

Welcome iOS Players to BGMI | 1Up Gaming

BGMI iOS Launch is Now Official | 1Up Gaming

BGMI iOS Launch is Now Official | 1Up Gaming

No Scope Snipers Only Challenge | 1Up In The House S2E11

No Scope Snipers Only Challenge | 1Up In The House S2E11

Final Circle 1v3 | 1Up In The House S2E10

Final Circle 1v3 | 1Up In The House S2E10

New Game - GRIME | Gameplay / Playthrough #1

New Game - GRIME | Gameplay / Playthrough #1

Trying Granny 3 for the first time ever | 1Up Gaming

Trying Granny 3 for the first time ever | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Hajmola Challenge | 1Up In The House S2E9

BGMI Hajmola Challenge | 1Up In The House S2E9


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Top 4 wireless earphones to buy today

Aug 11, 2021
Top 4 wireless earphones to buy today
Enjoy great sound with these top Bluetooth speakers

Enjoy great sound with these top Bluetooth speakers

Aug 13, 2021
Top wireless neckband earphones

Top wireless neckband earphones

Aug 13, 2021
Best gaming monitors for never-ending fun

Best gaming monitors for never-ending fun

Aug 13, 2021
Fashionable digital watches for men

Fashionable digital watches for men

Aug 17, 2021
Ultra-wide monitor for the budget user

Ultra-wide monitor for the budget user

Aug 17, 2021

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021