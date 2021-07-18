FP Studio

Value for money

The Realme Narzo 30 Pro is packed with specs for perfect gaming performance- The dimensity 800U processor with a 7nm Octa-core CPU. This phone is available in RAM sizes of 6GB with an internal memory of 64GB expandable up to 256 GB. This is a 4G phone with a battery power of 5000 mAh.An amazing 48 MP AI triple camera would make you capture all the moments with an amazing resolution which can be re-lived with the Full HD+ display gives a crispy and clear image resolution.

For party animals

The new Oppo F19 smartphone has a 7.45mm ultra-sleek leather feel body and weighs just 175 grams. The 5000mAh battery with a 33W Flash charge will offer you 5.5 hours of talk in just 5 minutes of charge. The 3 different color variants allow you to choose the color which suits best to your personality. Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Octa processor and 6GB RAM/128 GB internal memory expandable up to 256 GB helps you bid adieu to the lag. It wouldn’t be fair if we don’t talk about the camera of an Oppo mobile, this Oppo F19 phone has a 48MP Quad Camera with panorama, portrait, night scenes, time-lapse, and beauty selfie features. The Full HD+ AMOLED punch-hole display is just the cherry on the cake.

Monster reload

The Samsung Galaxy Series has never disappointed us. This time with Samsung Galaxy M12 they have come up with a 6000 mAh battery, which is very unusual for a Samsung phone and enriches the user experience it comes with an HD+TFT- Infinity v cut display with a 90Hz screen refresh rate. It works on an Android OS with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal memory expandable to 1 TB. Don’t miss capturing your moments with the 48 MP Quad camera setup with an ultra-wide camera and an 8 MP front-facing camera. It also has a fingerprint unlock and face unlock features for quick and secured unlocking. The Samsung Galaxy M12 comes with a 1-year manufacturer warranty

Extremely stylish

The Redmi Note 10 is the latest phone in this budget. The Full HD+AMOLED dot display and 48 MP Sony IMX582 Quad Camera are its USPS. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 and 5000 mAh battery gives an amazing performance. The multiple color variants add to its stylish look. Redmi Note 10 contains a 33W fast charger in-box with a type C connector that charges your phone from 0-100% in just 74 minutes. It offers a USF 2.2 storage with 4GB RAM and 64GB memory expandable up to 512 GB.