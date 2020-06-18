FP Studio

360 degree protection

The rugged armour case keeps your phone safe from most wear and tear. It does not however compromise with the portability factor. The TPU material comes with a slim profile that provides a 360 degree protection. It has smooth silk brushed texture and carbon fibre with glossy accents on the back to help your device stand out.

The cover has been officially drop tested in the military grade, so your phone will get all the protection it needs!

A super slim exterior

Retain the good looks and design of your device by encasing it in this phone cover. The hard PC back is aided with a flexible TPU bumper surface that will bear the brunt of drops or scratches. It is super slim in its exterior design with a hybrid defence system at place. There are raised bezels to offer enhanced protection to the camera.

The original finish of your favourite phone will be visible with the transparent design of this cover.

Stunning looks accompanied by sturdy material

The super stylish phone cover comes with a hybrid 3 in 1 construction that allows for a sturdy, slim and light weight casing. The back covering is in black colour that is aided by two red coloured detachable cases that sit smugly from both the top and bottom sides. Your device will look absolutely stunning in this cover, along with getting comprehensive all around protection. You need to buy this for the smooth design and anti-fingerprint finishing.

Simple and efficient

The book case style cover completely wraps your device giving it superior protection. The simple product has various pockets to accommodate cards, money and even screen cleansers. The cover is closed with a magnetic clasp. The PU leather material has been cut precisely for all the phone functions to work exactly the way it should. It even has a smart kickstand, for ease in watching long videos and movies freely. These have been crafted with 100% handmade leather to give you convenience as well as a modern look. If you are looking for the utmost safety of your device, then this multiple usage shockproof phone cover is a must have.