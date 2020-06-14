FP Studio

This mouse is a trendsetter

Even if you might dismiss it as being just a computer accessory, there is no denying the fact that the mouse plays an integral role in the seamless function of your computer. Enabled with the best of features, this device's optical sensor works on most surfaces. It sports 3 buttons to improve productivity and comes in glossy black and metallic gray shine.

When you are looking for a sleek and modern mouse, you must try your hands on this tool that adds an instant touch of style to your workstation and home space.

Ideal for hectic office work

Official work requires you to have a mouse connected to your desktop or laptop that is frill-free and provides optimum assistance. This device with a 1.8-meter cable length has great aesthetics and is ideal for office use. The mouse has an optical LED tracking and wired connectivity and is perfectly designed so that it is comfortable to use for longer periods of time.

Looking for smooth function, opt for this mouse

Often people have to get a pad to place their mouse to get the most out of it. If you do not put a mouse pad, the device at times does not function well even when it is connected properly to your PC or laptop. This mouse is different, it moves freely with or without a mouse pad. It has an ambidextrous design that enables you to comfortably use it without any trouble for hours. The device’s USP is its precise optical tracking, smooth cursor control, and easy text selection.

An all-new experience while playing computer games

To win games online, we need a strong internet connection and the latest keyboards and mouse. A top of the line accessory can be the difference between winning and losing a game.

Gamers must opt for this mouse that comes with six buttons, all having different functions. The quick thumb function in this gadget enables you to scroll forward and backward quickly while browsing the web. It also fits naturally in your hand with no cramping after extended sessions. The mouse has DPI settings upgrade for your gaming needs.

You cannot resist from having this mouse as it comes with unique “breathing” LED light that provides a soothing and calming ambient light.