FP Studio

Lightweight mobile phone

With whooping 32GB expandable memory, this phone is lightweight and efficient. Capture those special moments with the 0.8MP rear camera. The phone also has an in-built wireless FM radio along with MP3 Player and Video Recording. With its 1000mAh Battery, spend as much time as you want to enjoy your favorite songs all day long. It comes with a dual SIM. Weighing just over 100 gm this phone comes with a charger, adapter, and a headset. The phone comes in two colors, blue and golden.

Wireless FM radio

With a 3-day battery backup, this phone keeps you all set for the day. You can be sure of your charging, no need to carry a charger or battery pack wherever you go. It also comes with a unique feature of recording outgoing and incoming calls. With this feature, you can keep a tab of all the calls you receive. If you are someone who enjoys the radio all the time, this phone is perfect for you as it has a wireless FM radio. Forget the headphone untangling and plugging in, with this phone you can play the FM anywhere you go.

With expandable memory

This phone is one of the slickest phones available in the market. You can even expand the memory up to 32GB by putting in a memory card. It comes with a dual sim, so carry just one phone instead of two. No need to worry about dual sim discharging the battery as this phone has a 1050mAH lithium-ion battery. It comes with a charger, adapter, and headphones. The manufacturer gives a 1-year warranty for the device as well as 6 months warranty on all the accessories. This cellphone is the perfect value for money for all your needs.

Compact phone to carry with you

This phone is the ultimate budget phone with auto-calling recording and dual sim capability. Apart from this it also has an 800mAh (Li-ion) battery, supports Bluetooth and Radio FM, and has a good quality mp3 player. A great basic phone, it is conveniently built, charges sufficiently fast and also has a torch feature for nighttime use. If you are someone who is looking for a reliable phone for calling, texting and some basic entertainment, you can’t go wrong with this.