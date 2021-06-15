Tuesday, June 15, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Amazon

Budget mobile phones under 1,000


FP StudioJun 15, 2021 15:59:12 IST

Lightweight mobile phone
With whooping 32GB expandable memory, this phone is lightweight and efficient. Capture those special moments with the 0.8MP rear camera. The phone also has an in-built wireless FM radio along with MP3 Player and Video Recording. With its 1000mAh Battery, spend as much time as you want to enjoy your favorite songs all day long. It comes with a dual SIM. Weighing just over 100 gm this phone comes with a charger, adapter, and a headset. The phone comes in two colors, blue and golden.

Wireless FM radio
With a 3-day battery backup, this phone keeps you all set for the day. You can be sure of your charging, no need to carry a charger or battery pack wherever you go. It also comes with a unique feature of recording outgoing and incoming calls. With this feature, you can keep a tab of all the calls you receive. If you are someone who enjoys the radio all the time, this phone is perfect for you as it has a wireless FM radio. Forget the headphone untangling and plugging in, with this phone you can play the FM anywhere you go.

With expandable memory
This phone is one of the slickest phones available in the market. You can even expand the memory up to 32GB by putting in a memory card. It comes with a dual sim, so carry just one phone instead of two. No need to worry about dual sim discharging the battery as this phone has a 1050mAH lithium-ion battery. It comes with a charger, adapter, and headphones. The manufacturer gives a 1-year warranty for the device as well as 6 months warranty on all the accessories. This cellphone is the perfect value for money for all your needs.

Compact phone to carry with you
This phone is the ultimate budget phone with auto-calling recording and dual sim capability. Apart from this it also has an 800mAh (Li-ion) battery, supports Bluetooth and Radio FM, and has a good quality mp3 player. A great basic phone, it is conveniently built, charges sufficiently fast and also has a torch feature for nighttime use. If you are someone who is looking for a reliable phone for calling, texting and some basic entertainment, you can’t go wrong with this.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Bicycle lights for safe cycling

Jun 07, 2021
Bicycle lights for safe cycling
Best large laptop backpacks

Best large laptop backpacks

Jun 14, 2021
Travel without any tension with Universal travel adaptors

Travel without any tension with Universal travel adaptors

Jun 09, 2021
4 Best Ever Robot Vacuum Cleaners To Keep Your Home Spic and Span

4 Best Ever Robot Vacuum Cleaners To Keep Your Home Spic and Span

Jun 08, 2021
Antique lover wouldn’t miss these Vintage Telephones

Antique lover wouldn’t miss these Vintage Telephones

Jun 08, 2021
Hand washes that are efficient yet gentle on your skin

Hand washes that are efficient yet gentle on your skin

Jun 09, 2021

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021