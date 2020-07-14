FP Studio

A product of exquisite craftsmanship

Concise and easy design of this mobile phone stand gives it a stylish and sophisticated look. The appropriate ratio of the length, width and height makes it ideal for it to support a device of any size. The height of the hooks to bottom is moderate to charge your device and the anti-slip rubber pads protect your phone from scratches and sliding. You can even place it on a table or desk and watch movies or make video calls to your friends or family. It also provides angled support for Facetime. If you are looking for a classy holder for your all-important phone, look no further, this one here is crafted with utmost care with rubber pads to give your phone that protective casing.

Rotatable top clip for easy movement

We all appreciate options, the ability to make a choice and make it just a tad bit easier. This 360 degree mobile stand holder does that for us effortlessly. Fine details and craftsmanship are an added bonus. Place your phone in the holder, sit back and watch movies or enjoy music while you are also busy performing other chores. The rotatable top clip allows you to view your device at any angle or orientation. It can be used anywhere: be it cooking in the kitchen, exercising in the gym or even working in the office. The claws at the bottom can be attached to any surface and it holds. It makes for a great buy as it gives you a lot of flexibility in moving it around just the way you want it.

Unwind in style with this holder

This fun and functional mini desk mobile stand can provide a safe and secure mount for your cell phone, tablet allowing you both portrait or landscape mode for comfortable hands free viewing. Enjoy video calls, browsing, reading or just watching movies using this quality product. The stand sports an ultra-portable and pretty cute design in order that you can easily take it with your mobile device. The anti-slip rubber pads protect your device from scratches and sliding.This cute and quirky mobile phone holder is just the thing you need. Not only a great design but it boasts of a premium quality.

Comes with beautiful aluminum finish

The stylish and sleek design of this mobile stand gives it a contemporary vibe. Now you no longer have to worry about misplacing your phone, just drop it in the case and you can easily pick it up again from there. The appropriate ratio of the length, width and height makes it ideal for it to support any kind of mobile device, and most tablets. This lovely case comes in a beautiful aluminum finish and has nice clean lines exuding class. This product is ideal for those who want a mobile holder that will fit phones of all sizes.