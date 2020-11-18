FP Studio

Ideal for elderly adults

Featuring manual knobs for heat settings and a timer, this microwave also comes with easy to use press buttons. With flexible power controls, you can choose from six convenient power settings, depending on your heating requirements. You won't have to wait for hours for frozen food to thaw thanks to the defrost mode. Just enter the weight of the frozen food, set the timer, and the microwave does the rest. This device also comes with three preset menus that lets you quickly cook rice, fish and vegetable without much effort.

If you're looking to buy an excellent microwave with simple and easy to use features, you should buy this one.

Value for money

Made by a respected home appliance brand, you won't have to second guess yourself when buying this microwave. The spacious interior is large enough to accommodate most plates, and the fine powder-coating makes it super easy to clean up spills. At a price that's easy on your wallet, you're sure to be impressed by this microwave's excellent features. Apart from cooking and reheating food, you can also use this device to defrost, bake and grill too. With up to1200W of heating power, guarantees you quick and powerful heating.

For an affordable microwave that suits all your cooking needs, you can buy this one with confidence.

Effortless, convenient cooking

Sleek and compact enough to suit even the smallest kitchens this microwave is great for homes with limited space. It features five power levels that let you efficiently prepare a wide range of recipes in very little time. With just two user-friendly jog dials, your entire family will find this appliance easy to use. The timer function helps you keep track of your cooking and lets you know when the heating is complete. With a premium build quality and long-lasting knobs, you won't have to worry about this microwave's durability. If you're looking for a basic microwave that doesn't take up much space, pick this one.

For dependable performance

With a stylish mirror finish, this elegant microwave can instantly add an element of beauty to your kitchen. This well-designed unit has five selectable power settings, including a handy defrost function. When it comes to safety, you can have peace of mind as this microwave has an inbuilt sensor that cuts off the power supply if it detects overheating. Despite being an entry-level product, doesn't fail to impress when it comes to performance. If you like to watch your food as it cooks, you will appreciate the see-through door panel and interior light, that remains on while the appliance operates. With an ideal balance of classy looks and performance, your search for the perfect microwave ends here.