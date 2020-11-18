Wednesday, November 18, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Amazon

Budget microwave ovens


FP StudioNov 18, 2020 12:11:07 IST

Ideal for elderly adults

Featuring manual knobs for heat settings and a timer, this microwave also comes with easy to use press buttons. With flexible power controls, you can choose from six convenient power settings, depending on your heating requirements. You won't have to wait for hours for frozen food to thaw thanks to the defrost mode. Just enter the weight of the frozen food, set the timer, and the microwave does the rest. This device also comes with three preset menus that lets you quickly cook rice, fish and vegetable without much effort.
If you're looking to buy an excellent microwave with simple and easy to use features, you should buy this one.

Value for money

Made by a respected home appliance brand, you won't have to second guess yourself when buying this microwave. The spacious interior is large enough to accommodate most plates, and the fine powder-coating makes it super easy to clean up spills. At a price that's easy on your wallet, you're sure to be impressed by this microwave's excellent features. Apart from cooking and reheating food, you can also use this device to defrost, bake and grill too. With up to1200W of heating power, guarantees you quick and powerful heating.
For an affordable microwave that suits all your cooking needs, you can buy this one with confidence.

Effortless, convenient cooking

Sleek and compact enough to suit even the smallest kitchens this microwave is great for homes with limited space. It features five power levels that let you efficiently prepare a wide range of recipes in very little time. With just two user-friendly jog dials, your entire family will find this appliance easy to use. The timer function helps you keep track of your cooking and lets you know when the heating is complete. With a premium build quality and long-lasting knobs, you won't have to worry about this microwave's durability. If you're looking for a basic microwave that doesn't take up much space, pick this one.

For dependable performance

With a stylish mirror finish, this elegant microwave can instantly add an element of beauty to your kitchen. This well-designed unit has five selectable power settings, including a handy defrost function. When it comes to safety, you can have peace of mind as this microwave has an inbuilt sensor that cuts off the power supply if it detects overheating. Despite being an entry-level product, doesn't fail to impress when it comes to performance. If you like to watch your food as it cooks, you will appreciate the see-through door panel and interior light, that remains on while the appliance operates. With an ideal balance of classy looks and performance, your search for the perfect microwave ends here.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India

1Up In The House | CODM Battle Royale Again!

1Up In The House | CODM Battle Royale Again!

Call Of Duty Mobile | Neither Win Nor Loss, 3rd Result

Call Of Duty Mobile | Neither Win Nor Loss, 3rd Result

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Battle Royale Match 51

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Battle Royale Match 51

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 50

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 50


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Top 4 Portable MP3 Players To Take Your Favorite Playlist With You

Nov 18, 2020
Top 4 Portable MP3 Players To Take Your Favorite Playlist With You
Best inverter refrigerators under 350 L

Best inverter refrigerators under 350 L

Nov 18, 2020
Kid-friendly tablets under 16,000

Kid-friendly tablets under 16,000

Nov 18, 2020
Top 4K action cameras

Top 4K action cameras

Nov 18, 2020
Video door phones under 10,000

Video door phones under 10,000

Nov 18, 2020
Top HD computer monitors under 15,000

Top HD computer monitors under 15,000

Nov 18, 2020

science

SpaceX Dragon becomes first privately-operated shuttle to dock at the space station after test flight

Dragon Capsule

SpaceX Dragon becomes first privately-operated shuttle to dock at the space station after test flight

Nov 18, 2020
First nuclear plant in Belarus stops power output day after it was inaugurated

Nuclear Power

First nuclear plant in Belarus stops power output day after it was inaugurated

Nov 11, 2020
Laser beams give neuroscientists new insights about brain’s 'inner GPS' system in mice study

Neuroscience

Laser beams give neuroscientists new insights about brain’s 'inner GPS' system in mice study

Nov 10, 2020
Childrens' immune systems make fewer antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 virus, COVID-19 study finds

COVID-19 Antibodies

Childrens' immune systems make fewer antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 virus, COVID-19 study finds

Nov 06, 2020