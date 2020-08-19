FP Studio

Comes with customisable widgets

It features an outstanding 1.65-inch AMOLED display with customizable widgets and a durable metallic design. The watch is still comfortably lightweight with a slim body. It tracks 12 different sports and is equipped with a built-in GPS and high-precision Biotracker optical heart rate sensor. Even with all these features it offers a long-lasting 14 days battery life. It can perform constant 24-hour high-precision heart-rate monitoring as well as a heart-rate interval monitoring during workouts, and warning if a high value is detected. For any buyer who gives preference to a strong battery life, this clearly is the right option.

Lots of memory space

It features a classical watch design with all the modern technology. This smartwatch features a smoke stainless steel bracelet, speaker functionality, increased storage capacity and three smart battery modes. It is powered by WearOS and is compatible with both Android and iPhones. One can easily download third party apps with 8 GB of storage and 1GB ram memory capacity. Apart from these features, it also has activity tracking using Google Fit as well as a built-in GPS for distance tracking. This is one of the rare smartwatches with a classical watch look. If style is what you seek, you need not seek further.

Remote camera smartwatch

This is a smartwatch which you can easily use while going for a swim as well. It has great waterproof performance and you can take a dive into your pool without any worries. With its built-in sensors and the real-time sleep monitoring feature, you can get a comprehensive analysis of your daily activities. It is lightweight and feels comfortable around your wrist. It comes with an easy magnetic charging cable which you can connect to the bottom of the watch and charge without a hassle. The watch also has a remote camera feature – just shake the watch to take a photo with the phone remotely. Meant for those who want their smart watch to be equipped with optimum protection from water.

Always-on display

This is your perfect daily companion to keep you informed about your every step. The reflective always-on display is easily readable in bright sunlight or indoors. It shows all of your phone's app notifications like calendar alerts, text messages (you can read the full text), emails, social media updates and much more. From the colour touch screen you can choose different pre-installed apps to access local weather forecasts, alarms, timer, compass, daily health overview. Every sport tracking mode provides detailed stats. The watch can provide detailed sleep tracking like duration, deep sleep and light sleep phases as well as awake times. Buy this smartwatch because it is an all-rounder that will meet all your needs.