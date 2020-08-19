Wednesday, August 19, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Amazon

Budget men’s smartwatches to be your daily companion


FP StudioAug 19, 2020 18:04:46 IST

Comes with customisable widgets

It features an outstanding 1.65-inch AMOLED display with customizable widgets and a durable metallic design. The watch is still comfortably lightweight with a slim body. It tracks 12 different sports and is equipped with a built-in GPS and high-precision Biotracker optical heart rate sensor. Even with all these features it offers a long-lasting 14 days battery life. It can perform constant 24-hour high-precision heart-rate monitoring as well as a heart-rate interval monitoring during workouts, and warning if a high value is detected. For any buyer who gives preference to a strong battery life, this clearly is the right option.

Lots of memory space

It features a classical watch design with all the modern technology. This smartwatch features a smoke stainless steel bracelet, speaker functionality, increased storage capacity and three smart battery modes. It is powered by WearOS and is compatible with both Android and iPhones. One can easily download third party apps with 8 GB of storage and 1GB ram memory capacity. Apart from these features, it also has activity tracking using Google Fit as well as a built-in GPS for distance tracking. This is one of the rare smartwatches with a classical watch look. If style is what you seek, you need not seek further.

Remote camera smartwatch

This is a smartwatch which you can easily use while going for a swim as well. It has great waterproof performance and you can take a dive into your pool without any worries. With its built-in sensors and the real-time sleep monitoring feature, you can get a comprehensive analysis of your daily activities. It is lightweight and feels comfortable around your wrist. It comes with an easy magnetic charging cable which you can connect to the bottom of the watch and charge without a hassle. The watch also has a remote camera feature – just shake the watch to take a photo with the phone remotely. Meant for those who want their smart watch to be equipped with optimum protection from water.

Always-on display

This is your perfect daily companion to keep you informed about your every step. The reflective always-on display is easily readable in bright sunlight or indoors. It shows all of your phone's app notifications like calendar alerts, text messages (you can read the full text), emails, social media updates and much more. From the colour touch screen you can choose different pre-installed apps to access local weather forecasts, alarms, timer, compass, daily health overview. Every sport tracking mode provides detailed stats. The watch can provide detailed sleep tracking like duration, deep sleep and light sleep phases as well as awake times. Buy this smartwatch because it is an all-rounder that will meet all your needs.

tags

    Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

    latest videos

    1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

    1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

    1Up In The House | AR Only

    1Up In The House | AR Only

    1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

    1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

    1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

    1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

    1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games

    1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games

    Deleted video

    Deleted video

    1Up In The House | AR & Snipers Only | Subscriber Games

    1Up In The House | AR & Snipers Only | Subscriber Games

    1Up In The House | CrossBows, Melee & Throwables

    1Up In The House | CrossBows, Melee & Throwables

    1Up In The House | Erangel 3x weapons v.2

    1Up In The House | Erangel 3x weapons v.2

    1Up In The House | Erangel 3x Weapons

    1Up In The House | Erangel 3x Weapons


    Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


    science

    SpaceX sets record with sixth reuse of Falcon 9 first-stage on a Starlink satellite launch

    SpaceX Falcon 9

    SpaceX sets record with sixth reuse of Falcon 9 first-stage on a Starlink satellite launch

    Aug 19, 2020
    Black Moon on 19 August: Invisible fourth 'New Moon' in Northern Hemisphere appears due to calendar quirk

    Black Moon

    Black Moon on 19 August: Invisible fourth 'New Moon' in Northern Hemisphere appears due to calendar quirk

    Aug 19, 2020
    Many human organs are vulnerable to microplastics in the environment, new study demonstrates

    Microplastic pollution

    Many human organs are vulnerable to microplastics in the environment, new study demonstrates

    Aug 19, 2020
    NASA mission to explore metal asteroid 'Psyche' worth thousands of quadrillions to launch in August 2022

    Metal Asteroid

    NASA mission to explore metal asteroid 'Psyche' worth thousands of quadrillions to launch in August 2022

    Aug 18, 2020