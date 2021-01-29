FP Studio

Lenovo Ideapad S145 AMD A6-9225

This laptop has an AMD A6-9225 processor with a speed of 2.6 GHz (Base) till 3.1 GHz (Max). The operating system is the pre-loaded Windows 10 Home with a lifetime validity. It has 4GB RAM and DDR4 which is upgradable up to 8GB. The storage space is 1TB HDD. The device has a display of 15.6-inch HD and is anti-glare. It is 1.99 cm thin and 1.85 kg in weight. It has a 3 hours battery life. A 0.3 MP camera with fixed focus is built in. it has 2 in-built1.5W stereo speakers with HD audio. Due to its lightweight, this is best

Acer One Intel Pentium Gold

This laptop is completely made of plastic and hence makes it quite lightweight. The device has an Intel Pentium Gold 4415u (2M Cache, 2.3Ghz) processor. The display is 14-inch with Intel HD Graphics 610. The device comes with a 4GB DDR4 and up to 32GB RAM which can be expanded. It has a storage of 1TB 5400 rpm HDD. The special attributes such as dual speakers, HD camera with integrated microphone make it very well suited for music and movie lovers.

DELL Inspiron 3583 15.6inch HD Laptop

DELL Inspiron has a very sleek and elegant look. This laptop has an Intel Pentium Gold Processor 5405U (2MB Cache, 2.3 GHz). It has 4GB RAM, 4Gx1, DDR4, 2400MHz with a storage of 1TB 5400 rpm. The display is 15.6-inch HD with anti-glare LED-backlit. It has Intel UHD Graphics 610 with shared graphics memory. Windows 10 is its operating system with Microsoft Office Home and Student 2019

HP 15 db1069AU 15.6-inch Laptop

This laptop is made of excellent material and has a textured matte finish. It is non-slippery. It has an AMD Ryzen 3 3200U processor, 2.6 GHz base processor speed, up to 3.5 GHz burst frequency, 2 cores, 5MB L3 cache with a pre-loaded Windows 10 Home operating system. The display is15.6-inch HD. The device has a 4GB DDR4 RAM, with AMD Radeon Vega 3 Graphics and a storage of 1 TB 5400 rpm. The laptop is lightweight and has a battery life up to 13 hours. The software included Microsoft Office Home & Student 2019. This laptop is great for students and for use at home.