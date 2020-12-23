Wednesday, December 23, 2020Back to
Budget laptops below 25k


FP StudioDec 23, 2020 16:07:22 IST

Lightweight

The Asus E203NAH-FD114T Ultra Thin Laptop comes with an Intel Celeron N3350 processor which has a 500GB storage and a 4GB LPDDR4 RAM. This laptop comes with an 11.6 inch HD display which comes at a combined weight of 2.2 pound body of the laptop, making it extremely lightweight so that there is no problem with mobility and productivity. It has been designed from the ground up for the on-go user in you, and the best part is – it has an all day battery life of upto 10 hours!

Dual-core processor

The Acer Extensa has an AMD 3020e dual core processor, which can turbo upto 6.2 Ghz. Its 15.6-Inch display has 1366x768 resolution. It has high-brightness Acer ComfyView LED –backlit TFT LCD. It has a 1TD HDD, 5400 RPM and has a 4 GB RAM, which is upgradable up to 12 GB. Its battery stays charged up to 9 hours and it comes pre-installed with Windows 10 Home. This laptop weighs 1.9 kgs and it also has two built-in speakers and digital microphone! Best of all, it comes with a 1 year travellers warranty.

Good memory

Lenovo V145 81MTA00QIH had an AMD A4-9125 processor and it is pre-loaded with Windows 10 Home. This laptop has a 15.6-Inch HD 1366x768 display. It has a memory and storage 4 GB DDR4 RAM and a 1 TB HDD which runs at 5400 RPM. The laptop weighs in at 2.1 kgs and has an integrated Li-Polymer 2-cell (30W) battery. Most importantly, this laptop comes with a 1 year on site warranty given to you by Lenovo itself.

High Speed

Avita NE14A2INC433-CR is available in two colours – concrete grey and matt black. You can choose to buy just this laptop or you can also opt to buy it with the Microsoft 365 1 year subscription pack. This laptop has a Celeron N4000 processor and a 1.10 GHz base processor speed, which can go up to 2.60 GHz. It comes pre-loaded with the Windows 10 Home operating system in S-mode. It has a 4 GB DDR4 RAM and intel integrated UHD graphics. It also has a 128 GB SSD storage. This laptop has an aluminium body and upto 6 hours of battery life.

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


