FP Studio

The volume control is seamless

These 2.0 channel speakers will give you a scintillating sound experience. Connect these speakers with your laptop to feel the ultimate enrichment of every music tune or game sound. These are USB powered and come with additional AUX cable support. The speakers also have an in line volume control button. Adjust the volume by a simple push. Its compact design makes it appealing to those who are eager to buy an easily portable pair of speakers. You can fit the device in any corner of your work space or gaming room.

Get blown away with the performance

These multimedia speakers are bound to make you groove with its amazing stereo speaker technology. The dual speakers will suit any decor, be it your home or office and deliver great bass and volume. From a trusted brand, this pair of speakers can be connected easily with a desktop or laptop. Enhance your movie watching experience with the strong acoustic waves. The metallic front grill design and tough interior gives it superior protection and makes it a long lasting product.

For the suave music lovers

The 3.5 mm jack attached with the dashing speakers is the ideal associate of your laptop. Play music or games using the speakers in a small and compact room to experience the full power blast of the speakers. Charge this device using a USB cable. It is also compatible with AUX connectivity. The black coloured exterior is given a touch of sophistication with the shiny ash coloured centre. These round shaped speakers are perfect if someone wants to add a dash of style while enlivening the mood.

Prevents any sort of sound distortion

The product is sure to win your heart with its crystal clear sound delivery and low, deep bass. These are magnetically shielded to prevent any sort of sound distortion and frequency glitch. This will also prevent friction against other magnetic devices in vicinity. The speakers are powered by a USB connection and the audio is transferred through the 3.5 mm jack. This device comes from the very popular brand that guarantees high grade performance. Suited for rooms of any size, if you are looking for the best sound output in this price range these speakers are ideal.