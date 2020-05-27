FP Studio

Great camera phone at a great price

Well it is currently India’s most loved smartphone brand, and you can’t doubt that after the amazing products that Xiaomi has launched in the last few years. The camera on this phone is a mind boggling 48+8+2MP AI triple rear camera with portrait mode and HDR. It also has a 32MP front camera for those real than life selfies while there is an AMOLED multi-touch touchscreen.

It comes pre-installed with Android Pie v9.0, and a battery that lasts longer than your office working hours. The internal memory has enough space to download more than a few of those HD movies that you have been meaning to watch. Overall the Mi A3 packs in a solid punch and should be on the top of your wish list, since it fits the bill in almost all your needs and also doesn’t burn a hole in your pocket.

The galaxy is in your hands!

The Samsung Galaxy series has been the market leader in the Indian market for quite some time. With this series, Samsung has created a phone for all segments, and the Galaxy series caters to all groups and strata of society. The 48+5+8MP triple rear camera provides an option to shoot shake free videos with the super steady video mode. The 6.4-inch super amoled touchscreen provides an immersive viewing experience while an all-day 4,000mAh battery provides 15W fast charging that can last longer than your normal phones. The Samsung Pay option is also available on the A50 thus adding this to the most wanted smartphones of the year. The display alone is worth buying the phone for!

A beautiful phone with great performance

This phone stands out because of the sheer size of its battery which is a massive 5000mAh with AI power saving technology which gives a standby time of up to 30 days. The rear camera is a combination of four cameras in one. 12MP+8MP+2MP+2MP. One can also explore the micro-world with a 4cm precision focus lens, which magnifies the tiniest of subjects and captures them with amazing details. The Realme 5 also comes with a crystal design that is definitely a style statement while the ColorOS 6, has been specially made to experience a beautiful, simple, and smooth user-interface, with tons of features at your fingertips. So experience the power of reality with the Realme5.

Impressive features and brilliant camera!

Vivo is a name that is synonymous with the perfect selfie camera and cutting edge features. The S1 has the new way of unlocking your phone with the flash in-display fingerprint to have a better and safer unlocking experience. S1 features a 4500mAh Battery that is among the best in class and has a unique 18W dual engine fast charging technology that gets your phone up and running before you can even say this sentence. There is a 32MP selfie camera with multiple selfie modes like AI face beauty, lighting and AR stickers while it features a 16MP+8MP+2MP AI Triple Camera.

S1 has a 6.38 inch super AMOLED Full HD display and its ultra game mode is designed for the ultimate gaming experience making this the ultimate choice for users.