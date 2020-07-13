FP Studio

Compact and firm device

These earphones are extremely popular as they are compact and can fit in under a hat, helmet or even a scarf. So, you can wear them and go to the gym, go for a run, or simply sit at home going over your assignment. The audio-quality can compete with any other device and the in-ear headphones remain firmly intact. The design will minimize ear canal fatigue due to its compact and firm design. The earphones are extremely light and are a perfect buy if you want the right fit with top audio quality.

Ultra-light and comfortable to wear

This earphone is both dynamic as well as ultra-light which provides great comfort to the ears and the music, with the deep bass, gives a fantastic experience. There are also the powerful 9mm drivers, which is what one expects from a well-known brand such as this one. The in-line microphone the universal remote control allows you to talk and manage calls on both Android and iOS devices quite seamlessly. Looking for a premium product with multitasking capabilities and immersive musical experience? This is the pair for you.

Earphones for style and substance

There will be no hassle to play, pause and change music tracks] or to answer calls with these earphones. The cable length is a handsome 1.25m, so say goodbye to tangled and messy systems. The aluminium alloy sound chamber ensures that there is no compromise in the sound quality. It has been made available in black and red and will be the perfect addition to your attire. If you are a fan of super bass then this piece of marvel with powerful drivers, HD clear sound and in-line microphone are what you need.

Unique design, great package

Thanks to the unique ergonomic design, this pair of earphones is very comfortable and completely fits in the ears. The bass is quite soothing and snappy and makes for a perfect, mellow sound. As far as the quality of material is concerned, it is made of plastic and it is extremely simple and elegant to use. The push buttons are easily accessible and one can just press to answer calls and reject them. These earphones should be your choice if you are looking for a simplistic way to complete multiple functions without any compromise on the quality of music.