FP Studio

This is an energy saver

Designed with an energy-saving motion sensor, this digital photo frame powers on automatically when you are within three meters of it. The moment you are out of that zone it will go back to the sleep mode. You could also control the digital frame by two ways: use the button on its back or through the remote control. The 10.1-inch widescreen armed with IPS (In-Plane switching) screen screen technology enables you to watch pictures in high resolution. The same technology allows you to shift horizontally and helps create better viewing angles. For a visually rich experience, look no further. This is the magic you need.

Very easy to handle

All you have to do is just turn the digital frame on. No setup required and no software hassle, it's super easy to install. It boasts of a very nice traditional frame with an elegant design. It easily syncs in with other devices and supports USB pen drives, micro SD cards (up to 32GB only). A wireless remote control allows you the comfort to use it from your wherever you are seated. Versatility is another of its great features. There are four modes for playing music and three modes for pictures and video playing. It also has a calendar mode with a photo slideshow, clock and alarm. It wears many hats and all with great ease. A superb device to bring home for those who seek versatility.

Uplifts your room decor

The compact design and the chic look makes it worthy of instant attention. The 7-inch LCD screen will, of course, showcase your beautiful memories and keep them safe. The photo frame has the ability to play videos and music too. The memory is expandable up to 16GB, and the device comes with USB and SD card ports. All in all, it recommends itself with its great design and easy accessibility. Meant for those who want to get a digital photo frame with a sleek, sharp design.

Makes for a great gift

With a 1024x600 pixel resolution, you are in for a visual treat as the pictures dazzle on this efficient and marvellous frame. The digital screen supports rich and vibrant colors and helps showcase your pictures in all their exquisite details and pomp. It also allows for wide angle viewing for greater clarity. It can play videos and music, making it a great accompaniment while you are just lounging around in your room. This one here is an all-rounder, exactly the reason why you should go for it.