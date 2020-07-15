FP Studio

Looks which will impress all

This leather case, which will enhance the look of your Apple iPhone 11, is compatible with 3D, 4D and 5D tempered glasses. The ultra slim folio style flip case keeps your phone protected and there is no added bulk. The outer layer fixes perfectly around the inner shell to absorb impacts from drops, bumps and shocks. It comes with a precise cut-out for speakers, camera as well as other functional ports easily without needing to take off the case. This phone cover has the best of looks with its handmade leather. Buy this one for its reinforced stitching that provides a heavy duty performance.

A slim, transparent guard

This product is an amalgamation of good quality and great value. It has been crafted to deliver excellence right from the materials used, to detailed quality checks to thoughtful improvements. It has been built to protect your phone from scratches, falls, fingerprints and sweat. Also, there is a raised upper lip which will protect the screen when it

falls flat on a surface. The 1.2 mm slim case from the in-house brand with rubber oil coating enhances the look of your phone. The mobile cover is compatible with M21 and M30s range of Samsung. If you want a product which is not only top notch, but offers more value for the money you pay, this is where

your search ends.

The toughest of phone covers

This case not only protects your One Plus 7T phone but also makes it stunningly beautiful. It comes with carbon

fiber styling and offers military grade protection for your mobile phone. The grip is one of the strongest and this means you will never have to worry about the phone slipping from your hands. In case it does slip, the shock proof carbon fibre armour series case will offer optimum protection. The raised lips will guard the screen and the camera bump and the tactile buttons provide natural response and easy button press. The cover is available in a variety of colours that will perfectly blend with your phone. If you want top-grade protection for your smartphone, this carbon fiber cover is meant just for you.

This cover protects even in the outdoors

This holster case protects your device against accidental damages. Crafted with premium leather, this durable case is a stylish way to carry your Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro around. The inner walls are made of a scratch resistant fabric. The pouch is designed to clip-on or loop through your belt for a comfortable and more secure performance. It is held together by a magnetic lock and is calibrated to be non-harmful to electronic devices. This one is perfect for outdoors and can be used during camping or hiking. Opt for this case if you are looking for

an efficient way to carry your phone and protect it too.