FP Studio

With a built-in 2 minutes timer

This electric toothbrush is one of the most innovative battery toothbrushes that combines unique, multi-directional brush strokes. It has over 2000 strokes per minute. The soft, thin-tipped bristles give you a superior cleaning experience. It also offers better plaque removal compared to a manual toothbrush and is gentle on the gums. Its soft and thin bristles help clean along the gum-line as well as hard-to-reach places. This toothbrush has a replaceable head that can be easily changed every 3 months as recommended by dentists and hygienists. The electrical toothbrush also has a built-in 2-minute timer that turns it off after reaching the maximum recommended brushing time. Bring home this toothbrush and get yourself yet another reason to smile.

Removes plaque from teeth

This electric toothbrush comes from the world's number one brand used by dentists worldwide. With battery-powered cross-action experience thorough oral cleaning like never before. This toothbrush provides you with 2 cleaning actions. Its rotating powerhead loosens and brushes away plaque from surfaces, gumline, and back teeth. The powerful crisscross bristles reach deep between teeth to lift out and sweep away plaque. Get outstanding holding comfort and control with a soft, rubberized grip. With this electric toothbrush get revolutionary brushing solutions with world-class technology.

Charges with a simple USB

If you want to up your game from manual brushing to electric, this electric toothbrush might be perfect for you. Once charged, you can be sure that this toothbrush will work for 30 days without juice. You can charge it with a simple USB charger. With 18000 vibrations per minute and an ultra-soft brush, get a superior oral cleaning in a matter of few minutes. The toothbrush comes with dual modes so as to match your style and need. Moreover, the manufacture offers a one year warranty on manufacturing defects of the toothbrush. This toothbrush is perfect for you if you are an electric toothbrush novice.

Comes in five different cleaning modes

If you are looking for the ultimate plaque-removing toothbrush look no further. This electric toothbrush deep cleans the teeth from food debris thus preventing toothache and tooth decay. It comes in five different modes, white, clean, polish, massage, and sensitive. The White mode alternately rubs white teeth, which is suitable for people who smoke or are caffeine addicts. The Massage mode is suitable for gum cleaning. And the Sensitive mode gently cleans your teeth and gently pampers your gums for first-time users and people with extra sensitive teeth and gum. Get this toothbrush if you have a wide range of oral cleaning needs.