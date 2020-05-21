FP Studio

The brilliant projection for those action movies

With a lamp life of 30000 hours this LED LCD HD projector supports up to 1920x1080p resolution. Its 16k colours and 1000:1 contrast ensures that the image is of high quality. While supporting multiple formats its PC free design is a great feature. This means that it allows you to plug in your devices like set-top boxes and firestick via VGA, USB or HDMI directly into the projector. We love this Egate projector uses new technology that can give you an 84 inch screen from just 7 feet away. Its well designed vents make sure that it doesn’t overheat during use. We’d recommend this for the great clarity alone!

Projection with utmost clarity

Equipped with a 2000:1 contrast ratio and enhanced by 2400 Lumen LED brightness that is supported by a 50,000 hour lamp life, this 1.2 kg projector is a good choice for home use. We were really impressed with the LED bulb that provides 60% better brightness than ordinary projectors. With a viewing size from 38” to 156” and a projection distance between 1m to 5m you can use it in a room of any size. You are sure to enjoy a true cinema experience with its in-built Ω 2Wx1 speakers and multi-device support. Get this for the best in-the-dark horror movie experiences as the brightness is unmatched!

It’s high tech projection for sure

This Epson HD projector leads the way for home cinema with a number of leading features and high tech improvements that match top of the line models on the market today. Featuring 3LCD technology, it projects 3,400 lumens of brightness adjustable to 2400 lumens in economy mode and delivers crisp and clear images. When it comes to securing equipment in offices and boardrooms, this one offers security features like a Kensington lock, security cable hole, WLAN unit lock and password protection. Easy to handle due to its well-planned design we were able to quickly set it up and get watching. With a projected screen size of 300 inches, high on graphics films were a total blast to watch. Overall, we’re more than pleasantly surprised by how much is packed into this compact device.

HD projection for your movie nights

Using a 6 inch LCD, this best all-round projector. It’s full HD native resolution of 1920 x 1080Pand supports aspect ratio 16:9 / 4:3. Its 180 lamp beads produce 5500 lumens of bright light that ensures an unbeatable viewing experience. From a distance of 1.7m to 1.9m, it is even capable of projecting a screen from 50 inches right up to 300 inches. Family movie nights or kiddie viewing parties just became a whole lot more fun, Plus, with a large screen size, its two 4 ohm, 5 W speakers offer surround sound that will totally immerse you in the story. Whether enjoying it in your living room or in an open air garden viewing, we think this projector is a solid choice.