Bluetooth speakers for home theatres


FP StudioFeb 23, 2021 20:52:55 IST

Easy control over the sound

A 5.1 speaker system that has a super stylish front matt panel with glossy lines making an abstract design on it. It has excellent bluetooth connectivity that will give you undisturbed functioning. The speaker also has an LED display that gives complete information on the connectivity and modes. Apart from the display panel control, it is also provided with a remote to facilitate easy control from the place you are at. Zebronics ZEB-BT6590RUCF Bluetooth 5.1 Speaker comes in a set of 5 speakers that will give you a complete home theater experience with seamless sound quality.

3 equalizer modes

A speaker system that has a very sporty look with an excellent thumping bass coming from the separate cabinet subwoofers. It has with IR multifunctional remote for easy accessibility to control the sound. These speakers have three different equalizer modes - movie, music, and gaming that allow you to set the sound according to your activity thus giving you the best experience making it a must-buy. Infinity (JBL) Hardrock 210 Deep Bass 2.1 Channel Multimedia Speaker has bluetooth pairing is compatible with all phones, tablets, and laptops thus giving hassle-free sync. Great for action movies

Built-in subwoofers

Experience the movies like in theaters right at the comfort of your home with this soundbar. It ensures every note of the sound is crisp and clear, may it be dialogues or the background music. The built-in subwoofers effortlessly fill the room with 110W sound having deep bass and cinematic thrills. It has excellent bluetooth connectivity and a single cable HDMI ARC that easily connects it to other devices reducing the cable clutter. If you are looking for speakers to fit in a narrow space these sleek JBL SB110 Powerful Wireless Soundbar with Built-in Subwoofer are the best pick for you. It’s for those who want a perfect theatre experience.

The complete package

These speakers are perfect for indoor and outdoor use owing to their robust build. For a monstrous sound experience, simply connect the speaker wirelessly to Bluetooth devices or via the 3.5mm aux connector. The sound quality is clean and crisp with a good balance between the lows, mids, and highs. The best part about these spears is their multimedia feature that includes FM radio, aux, SD card, and SB connection along with easy control over mode, volume, and track. Artis MS201 2.1Ch Wireless Multimedia speaker system is a complete package.

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


