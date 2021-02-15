Monday, February 15, 2021Back to
Bluetooth FM transmitters for cars


FP StudioFeb 15, 2021 18:51:17 IST

Hands-free

This BKN Hands-free Wireless(Dual USB Port) transmitter’s Power on Memory ensures the last connected Bluetooth device automatically connects to it and resumes music in U-Disk mode when turned on. Car battery voltage monitor alerts when abnormal voltage is detected to ensure safer driving. Incoming call number announcements are made and displayed. It has a dual USB car charger that charges your phone at lightning speed. It supports charging two devices simultaneously. It has a built-in microphone and switches to hands-free mode when calls are received. It works with an iPhone, iPod, Android, Blackberry, Windows Phones, Tablets, MP3 Players, and many other Bluetooth enabled devices. It is made in India.

Dual USB port

FLY WHEELZ FM transmitter( Music Stereo Adapter) has a dual USB port that can be used to charge other devices. It is compatible with all smartphones. You can receive calls on it. It has an inbuilt microphone and has a noise suppression feature for clarity. It has the memory function after connecting boot will automatically connect again without manual connection. The manufacturer claims that they provide high-quality products. It is made in China.

Extra safe

The LokeZeep FM transmitter( three USB ports) has high compatibility. It is compatible with all Bluetooth enabled devices, such as iPhone, iPad, iPod, Tablet, Samsung, HTC, Sony, and other android smartphones. The microphone is built with Noise Suppression (CVC) technology. The device comes with built-in over-current protection, over-voltage protection, intelligent temperature control, and short circuit protection. This device has an exclusive feature of seven single-color lighting modes. It has a three USB device portability which charges up to 4X faster than standard chargers. This product is made in China.

Multi-play options

The Tewtross Hands-free Car kit( Flexi-Neck) lets you enjoy the ultra-clear handsfree car kit by answering calls with one touch. The setup is very easy and it has a multi-play option of Bluetooth, SD card, USB flash disk, and audio cable. It includes another port to charge your phone while driving. It is compatible with iPhone, Samsung, Moto, HTC, Lenovo, Blackberry, Sony, iPad or any other Bluetooth enabled mobile or tablet. This product is made in China.

